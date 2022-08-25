Read full article on original website
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025.
North Texas district declines ‘In God We Trust’ signs in Arabic, rainbow colors despite new law
A North Texas school board rejected “In God We Trust” posters that were written in Arabic and had rainbow colors despite a new law that requires districts to display the signs if donated. During a Carroll ISD meeting on Monday, a parent named Srivan Krishana presented a donation...
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
Correction, Aug. 30, 2022: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the fines that some natural gas companies face if they violate new state rules on preparing their facilities for extreme weather events. The maximum fine is $1 million, not $5,000. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
Social media influencer accused of killing Texas-native boyfriend extradited to Florida
MIAMI – An OnlyFans and Instagram model from Texas accused of killing her boyfriend at their luxury Miami condominium has been extradited back to Florida. Courtney Clenney, 26, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder, records show. She was apprehended in Hawaii on Aug. 10, months after the death of her live-in boyfriend and Dallas native Christian Obumseli, 27.
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 2, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on September 1, 2, 3 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some...
Reclaiming recess: Playtime impacts class time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours.
