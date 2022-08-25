Read full article on original website
Theresa Glassford
4d ago
25 lives saved because of a wonderful and courageous mother, so sad about her son, she can know that her son lives in others 🙏🙏
Reply
5
STAND STRONG!
4d ago
I got chills reading the words of the generous mom! As a Black woman myself - I know that the precious gift of donating organs is frowned upon in the black community. Blessings to you mom for thinking of others in your time of sorrow. Be inspired that you & your son have helped & changed the lives many for the better.
Reply
3
Carol Maczka
5d ago
Thank you for your generous and beautiful gift mom 💜🙏
Reply
11
Related
'All Kids Bike' partnering with Chicago schools, asking for bike donations
Got an old kids bike in the garage? A Northwest Side school would like it to teach kindergartners to pedal. Lloyd Elementary has put out the call for bike donations.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
NBC Chicago
‘They Were Saying Goodbye': 5-Year-Old Boy Shot in Head Was Visiting Father in Rogers Park
Five-year-old Devin McGregor had just visited his father in Rogers Park and was headed back home with his mother Sunday evening, excited to start his first full week of kindergarten. His mother had just buckled the boy into his car seat when a black sedan pulled up and shots were...
Loved ones say final goodbyes to Rolling Meadows family killed in Hampshire crash
Tom and Loren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with another 13-year-old passenger in their vehicle, last month on Interstate 90 in Hampshire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said.
Young mom shot, killed in Little Village; family holds fundraiser to pay for funeral
"She was a very caring person, so it's hard to accept the fact that she's no longer here."
Prayer service held for Cook County Sheriff's Officer Danny Dehoyos with cancer
A prayer service was held Monday night for a Cook County Sheriff's Officer recently diagnosed with cancer.
fox32chicago.com
Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid
CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
Chicago families unite to call attention to missing family members
"We want to make sure he is safe," said Qiana Jackson, daughter of James Jackson. "We need him to come home. Please help us find him."
Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Chicago Heights event shows parents how to recognize drug use amid increase in overdose deaths
"I know he didn't want to die. I know he didn't want to leave us," said Lisa Prox, who lost her son, Chad, to drug abuse.
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
5-year-old critically injured in Rogers Park shooting; 25-year-old also shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the child and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. The 25-year-old was shot in...
Illinois health officials report first human death of West Nile virus in 2022
The person, who was in their late 70s living in Cook County, became ill at the start of August and subsequently died, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12