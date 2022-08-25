Kansas Highway Patrol to participate in Saturday DUI enforcement

The Kansas Highway Patrol is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kansas and local law enforcement agencies for a statewide DUI enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 27. The focus of the enforcement is to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roadways.

The Patrol will participate in the 4th annual “Saturation Saturday” campaign. For this campaign, law enforcement will implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols to combat impaired driving across the state. This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happens to coincide with the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. Thanks to funding provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Patrol will have additional coverage available during this period to help ensure that motorists reach their destinations safely.

“Law enforcement will be working diligently to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely,” said Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Driving while under the influence not only puts your life on the line, but it risks the lives of fellow motorists and pedestrians. We can’t stress enough how important it is to always drive sober.”

MADD’s “Saturation Saturday” campaign aims at lowering the number of drunk driving crashes and fatalities during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, the Patrol encourages you to celebrate safely by planning to have a sober driver or using a ride share service if you will be drinking.

The Patrol wishes all of those traveling and utilizing the state’s roadways safe travels.

If you need assistance on a Kansas highway, you can call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike.