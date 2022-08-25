ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Downtown East labeled a 'public nuisance' after 7 felony arrests on property in six months

By Katherine Lewin, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23q7qL_0hVfePDB00

The embattled apartment complex Downtown East Apartments has been labeled a public nuisance by the Jacksonville Public Nuisance Abatement Board.

In addition, complex owner Ravi Katta was charged $8,265 in fees by the board, to reimburse the city for the work employees did to prepare for the case presented publicly on Thursday. The complex was formerly known as Franklin Arms.

The board imposed another $1,750 in fines but suspended the payment for now unless the owner, who lives in Texas, does not comply with the other requirements the board laid down today after recommendations from city lawyers.

During the three-hour hearing, lawyers for the city brought deputies from the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office as witnesses to describe the seven felonies that occurred on the property over the last six months, which included charges of murder and attempted murder, as well as over 200 calls for service to the Sheriff's Office over the same time period. The lawyers also recommended a list of changes that the owner should make.

More: Rodents, roaches and mold: Downtown East Apartments in Jacksonville cited hundreds of times but no fines

More: How We Did It: Times-Union's investigation into problems at Downtown East Apartments

The purpose of the nine-member board is to identify buildings and areas that are a public nuisance, such as those with unusually high crime rates, and then implement changes to solve the problem. Only six members were present at the hearing. One position is still open. Paul Thomas and Josh Cockrell were not present at the meeting.

The board consists of Jamie Eason, assistant chief at JSO, Richard Reichard, assistant chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Bryan Mosier, director of the Neighborhoods Department, Adam Edgecombe, a Jacksonville attorney, developers Mansel Carter and Paul Thomas, Scott Turner, who works in public health and child protective services and Josh Cockrell, a community advocate. A ninth position, another community advocate, is still open, according to the city's website.

"It's a huge concern what's going on in this complex," said Andre Ayoub, chief of Patrol Support and the Blight Unit at JSO.

Now that the complex is officially labeled a public nuisance, the owner is required to show an effort to fence the entire property, add more lighting and better security cameras, hold footage for at least 30 days for law enforcement to inspect, and install locks on gates that lawyers for the city say are constantly open, allowing people who want to commit crimes to easily enter the property.

Katta has 30 days before the next scheduled board meeting on Sept. 22 to show an effort to make changes. At the next meeting, the board could set a timeline for additional improvements, including adding extra security paid for by Katta.

Katta defended himself at the hearing, saying he has been making changes, including evicting tenants committing crimes and hiring off-duty police officers for three-hour stints. Katta said he can't afford to hire more security and wished the city would help pay for additional changes.

Katta said it's "unfair" for him to be called before the board.

"There is hardly anything you can do to stop them from coming in," Katta said of people wanting to sell drugs or commit crimes. "We could use more help from the city or any other department."

For decades, the building has been a well-known problem in the neighborhood that is also home to churches, businesses and schools. While it only has 98 units, police have investigated almost 500 incidents in the last decade at the building, the Times-Union found in an investigation last year.

Lawyers for the city did not bring up the complex's issues with quality of life inside the apartments. A Times-Union investigation published in December of last year found that the owner, Katta, had not been fined since at least 2016 for code violations, despite Code Enforcement inspectors finding hundreds of serious problems, including broken fire alarms and mold.

Katta said at the hearing that he is "serious" about making changes at the complex.

Katherine Lewin is the enterprise reporter at the Times-Union covering criminal and social justice issues in Northeast Florida.  Email her at klewin@jacksonville.com or follow on Twitter @KatherineMLewin. Contact her for her Signal number to share anonymous tips and documents. Support local journalism!

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Downtown East labeled a 'public nuisance' after 7 felony arrests on property in six months

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
dcwitness.org

Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mansel Carter
Person
Jamie Eason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Public Nuisance#Felonies#Public Health#Drugs#Franklin Arms#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside

A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

One person shot on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy