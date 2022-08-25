Downtown East labeled a 'public nuisance' after 7 felony arrests on property in six months

The embattled apartment complex Downtown East Apartments has been labeled a public nuisance by the Jacksonville Public Nuisance Abatement Board.

In addition, complex owner Ravi Katta was charged $8,265 in fees by the board, to reimburse the city for the work employees did to prepare for the case presented publicly on Thursday. The complex was formerly known as Franklin Arms.

The board imposed another $1,750 in fines but suspended the payment for now unless the owner, who lives in Texas, does not comply with the other requirements the board laid down today after recommendations from city lawyers.

During the three-hour hearing, lawyers for the city brought deputies from the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office as witnesses to describe the seven felonies that occurred on the property over the last six months, which included charges of murder and attempted murder, as well as over 200 calls for service to the Sheriff's Office over the same time period. The lawyers also recommended a list of changes that the owner should make.

The purpose of the nine-member board is to identify buildings and areas that are a public nuisance, such as those with unusually high crime rates, and then implement changes to solve the problem. Only six members were present at the hearing. One position is still open. Paul Thomas and Josh Cockrell were not present at the meeting.

The board consists of Jamie Eason, assistant chief at JSO, Richard Reichard, assistant chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Bryan Mosier, director of the Neighborhoods Department, Adam Edgecombe, a Jacksonville attorney, developers Mansel Carter and Paul Thomas, Scott Turner, who works in public health and child protective services and Josh Cockrell, a community advocate. A ninth position, another community advocate, is still open, according to the city's website.

"It's a huge concern what's going on in this complex," said Andre Ayoub, chief of Patrol Support and the Blight Unit at JSO.

Now that the complex is officially labeled a public nuisance, the owner is required to show an effort to fence the entire property, add more lighting and better security cameras, hold footage for at least 30 days for law enforcement to inspect, and install locks on gates that lawyers for the city say are constantly open, allowing people who want to commit crimes to easily enter the property.

Katta has 30 days before the next scheduled board meeting on Sept. 22 to show an effort to make changes. At the next meeting, the board could set a timeline for additional improvements, including adding extra security paid for by Katta.

Katta defended himself at the hearing, saying he has been making changes, including evicting tenants committing crimes and hiring off-duty police officers for three-hour stints. Katta said he can't afford to hire more security and wished the city would help pay for additional changes.

Katta said it's "unfair" for him to be called before the board.

"There is hardly anything you can do to stop them from coming in," Katta said of people wanting to sell drugs or commit crimes. "We could use more help from the city or any other department."

For decades, the building has been a well-known problem in the neighborhood that is also home to churches, businesses and schools. While it only has 98 units, police have investigated almost 500 incidents in the last decade at the building, the Times-Union found in an investigation last year.

Lawyers for the city did not bring up the complex's issues with quality of life inside the apartments. A Times-Union investigation published in December of last year found that the owner, Katta, had not been fined since at least 2016 for code violations, despite Code Enforcement inspectors finding hundreds of serious problems, including broken fire alarms and mold.

Katta said at the hearing that he is "serious" about making changes at the complex.

Katherine Lewin is the enterprise reporter at the Times-Union covering criminal and social justice issues in Northeast Florida. Email her at klewin@jacksonville.com or follow on Twitter @KatherineMLewin. Contact her for her Signal number to share anonymous tips and documents. Support local journalism!

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Downtown East labeled a 'public nuisance' after 7 felony arrests on property in six months