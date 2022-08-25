SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football: Week 1
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With football season back in action, ValleyCentral will be bringing fans the latest updates and scores from games across the Rio Grande Valley.
This week features notable matchups, including the “Bird Bowl” between Harlingen and Harlingen South, as well as the “Battle of Conway” between Mission and Mission Veterans. A full list of this week’s scores can be viewed below:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0