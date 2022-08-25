ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NBC Chicago

Hawaii Beats CuraçAo to Win 2022 Little League World Series Title

Hawaii beats Curaçao to win 2022 Little League World Series title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Little League World Series title is headed to Honolulu. Hawaii capped off a dominant performance in Williamsport, Pa., by beating Curaçao 13-3 in Sunday’s championship game. The victory gives Hawaii its fourth championship all-time, putting it in a tie for the second-most of any U.S. state. It is also the second championship for Honolulu, which also came out on top in 2018.
HONOLULU, HI

