After skull surgery, injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is in pain but preparing to transfer back to Utah this week
Following a skull surgery Friday, injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is in "quite a bit of pain," but his family and doctors are preparing to transfer him back to his home state of Utah this week, according to a post on the Instagram account set up to provide updates on his condition.
Hawaii Beats CuraçAo to Win 2022 Little League World Series Title
Hawaii beats Curaçao to win 2022 Little League World Series title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Little League World Series title is headed to Honolulu. Hawaii capped off a dominant performance in Williamsport, Pa., by beating Curaçao 13-3 in Sunday’s championship game. The victory gives Hawaii its fourth championship all-time, putting it in a tie for the second-most of any U.S. state. It is also the second championship for Honolulu, which also came out on top in 2018.
