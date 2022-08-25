Hawaii beats Curaçao to win 2022 Little League World Series title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Little League World Series title is headed to Honolulu. Hawaii capped off a dominant performance in Williamsport, Pa., by beating Curaçao 13-3 in Sunday’s championship game. The victory gives Hawaii its fourth championship all-time, putting it in a tie for the second-most of any U.S. state. It is also the second championship for Honolulu, which also came out on top in 2018.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO