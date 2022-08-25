Read full article on original website
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
Loveable Border Collie Mix Puppy Is Ready For A New Home In Grand Junction
If you are ready to add a puppy to your household, one of our featured pets this week is gonna steal your heart. Today I'm featuring some older dogs that are ready for adoption at Roice-Hurst Humane Society, but I wanted to highlight one dog in particular because border collies have a special place in my heart. Years ago I had a border collie named Biff, who was the queen of my world and just the best dog you could ever have.
Market On Main Is One of the Best Grand Junction Summer Traditions
If you aren't coming to the Market On Main that happens every Thursday, you're missing out on one of the best summer traditions in Grand Junction. Farmers markets are always popular during the summer months and we are blessed to have some outstanding ones to choose from between Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. Of course, getting fresh fruits and vegetables is a huge draw, but there's a lot more to it.
Bedrock Homestead Cave Getaway 4 Hours Away From Grand Junction
The Mothership Dome Looks Like One Spiritual Colorado Getaway. Take a look at what a getaway at The Mothership Dome at Crestopolis looks like.
Grand Junction’s Newest Statue Finally Hits the Bricks
There's a new guy in Grand Junction, Colorado, and he's roughly eight feet tall and weighs in at a ton. Have you met bRICK?. This gentleman has set up shop on 7th Street between Main and Rood. New Guy in Grand Junction, Colorado. You'll find bRICK hanging out in front...
Grand Junction Home in The Estates Features a Pool, Waterslide, and 3 Fireplaces
Don't sleep on the Colorado dream homes listed on the north side of Grand Junction, Colorado. Today we are headed to the Estates to look at a really cool house just listed in August. Entertain your guests and enjoy all the comforts you require in the Grand Valley because this...
Grand Junction Colorado Selected As Second Best American City For Retirement
Grand Junction, Colorado is receiving some national attention after being named the second best American city for retirement. Grand Junction Makes List of Standout Retirement Communities. Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and financial advice has selected 7 standout places to retire in the U.S. and Grand Junction comes in...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Some of Grand Junction’s Favorite Bassists of All Time
In most forms of popular music, bass players are a vital part of the band. The bass and percussion elements make up the rhythm section which is absolutely integral in forming the foundation of the band's sound. As an occasional bass player myself, (I've played bass in more bands than...
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
Take A Virtual Tour of Tiny Grand Junction, Iowa
The state of Iowa is littered with small farming towns including one called Grand Junction. It is significantly different than Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction, Iowa is located about an hour northwest of Des Moine, the largest city in the state. The population of Grand Junction is normally around 725 - except on the weekend when everyone makes their run to the big city.
Collbran Colorado Cemetery With Memorials Dating Back to 1837
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Cedar Crest Cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800s. This site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, consisting of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest, and...
Photos Capture Thieves In Action In Grand Junction Liquor Store Theft
The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to identify four individuals involved in a recent theft at a local liquor store. Apparently, the key to a successful shoplifting caper is wearing a mask - and some baggy pants. In the video, you can see four individuals working together to pull off the liquor heist along with the guy who takes an item off the shelf and shoves it down his pants.
The Smallest ‘Mall’ in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado
The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
25 Words and Phrases Grand Junction Never Wants To Hear Again
Is there a word or phrase that just makes you want to scratch your eyeballs out every time you hear it?. Catch phrases and cliches have probably been around for as long as the English language has been in existence. They have their place in our daily communication. But, some phrases have just worn out their welcome and we just don't want to hear them ever again. For example, whoever coined the phrase "a penny saved is a penny earned" wasn't paying over four dollars for a gallon of gas.
These Pets of the Week Include Goofy, Silly, and Affectionate Puppies
We have some very interesting featured pets this week, so take a look at these special animals available for adoption right now. This is a good time to adopt with 50% off adoption fees through August at Roice-Hurst Humane Society, and $50 adoptions on Saturday, August 27. We are featuring a couple of puppies this week that are just as cute and silly as can be, along with a very loving cat.
