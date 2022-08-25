ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo

In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Circus is Coming to Poughkeepsie!

There was a time a few years ago that I thought the circus was going to become a thing of the past. There were a lot of things that were done at the circus that may have been considered politically incorrect. But, like the rest of the world, the circus had to make changes to keep up with the times. And I’m happy to say the circus has survived, and it’s headed our way.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
CATSKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, NY On Halloween Night This October

Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?. Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.
NAPANOCH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley City Ranked One of 2022’s Best Real-Estate Markets

I'm never getting my own place, am I? Majority of my friends and I are still living at home. Mind you, we did graduate in the pandemic, and many of us lost our jobs and apartments during that time, so that doesn't help. The way that the housing market is right now, it is not in the favor of some post-graduate mid-twenty year olds. We are currently in a selling market right now. According to FreddieMac, mortgage rates have nearly doubled in the past year and according to Zillow, home values having risen nearly 21% on average. My dad is a real estate appraiser, so he has been seeing a lot of work come through currently. So, if I can't move out right now, at least he is profiting off of this.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
FISHKILL, NY
