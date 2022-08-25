An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO