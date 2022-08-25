Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning
EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
KAKE TV
Kansas couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
KWCH.com
Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle makes Best Cruiser Calendar
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is riding in style. Soon, the whole world will see. A KHP cruiser will be featured in the 2023 Best Cruiser Calendar. The public voted for the honor, and the cruiser will be featured in the ‘September’ page of the calendar.
KWCH.com
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
KWCH.com
Suspect in March crash that killed 9-year-old makes 1st court appearance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Devin Saucedo, the suspect in a crash that killed 9-year-old Armani Saucedo earlier this year, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Monday. Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with a misdemeanor charge of driving while license is suspended or canceled. Devin...
Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
KWCH.com
Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The victim in Sunday’s beating death of an 81-year-old woman at an Andover retirement community, and the suspect, the women’s great-grandson, have been identified. Marlyn Valeta Harvey, an 81-year-old from Andover, was beaten to death at Summerfield Senior Living apartments. She was taken by...
2 arrested in Lawrence after shooting at group in front of police
The Lawrence Police Department arrested two people Sunday after an officer witnessed them shooting at a group of people Sunday morning.
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas
JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
adastraradio.com
Three Kansans Killed in Kingman County Accident
WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – Three residents of the small town of Cheney, Kansas, were killed Friday in a crash in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol(link is external) reports that 21-year-old Justin Robert Martin was driving a car that failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a pickup truck driven by 89-year-old Franklin Leroy Young.
KWCH.com
Fire at Mary Queen of Angels in Fort Scott, Kan.
The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is set to start classes Monday, Aug. 1, in downtown Wichita. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Sedgwick County Sheriff Easter said weapons and drugs were located inside the jail after a major breach of security was discovered. Broken bridge in Butler County. Updated: Jul....
Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
WIBW
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
LKPD search for missing man
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department is looking for a missing man on Tuesday night. According to the LKPD, John “Gib” Sosman has been declared missing. He was last seen in the woods near Riverfront Park Saturday night around 8 p.m. He is 72-years-old and is 5’10” and weighs 165 lbs. If you […]
