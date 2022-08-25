Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Price remains a top concern for some Wisconsin consumers, as the White House wants to...
nbc15.com
Summer reading program aims to up young reader readiness at Belleville Elementary
Clothes, shoes, and backpacks top the list of items families will be purchasing for the new school year. Belleville elementary teachers, staff and administrators ready to welcome students back. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wolf’s injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin’s quarterback depth. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Wisconsin’s...
nbc15.com
Dane County, City of Madison set aside millions for east side homeless shelter
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. Updated: 49 minutes ago.
nbc15.com
Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans only have a few more days to snatch up their free at-home COVID-19 tests, as the federal government recently announced the program will end Friday. Starting January, the federal government provided free tests three different times for people across the county. With the federal program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin’s capital. Updated: 9 hours ago. Price remains...
nbc15.com
New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
nbc15.com
Madison Water blames proposed hike on expenses, people using less water
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Water could get more expensive in Madison. The Madison Water Utility has applied to increase water rates and is waiting for a response from the Public Service Commission. If the request is approved, the average customer would see monthly bills go up from about $30 to $35.
nbc15.com
Over $15 million in grants added to $57 million investment in diverse businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $15 million will be added to the state’s Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program to help provide new opportunities for diverse small businesses, including rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses. Gov. Tony Evers originally announced the $57 million in funds back in March, but this...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc15.com
Water rates may go up in Madison, if approved
Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Animals at the Ochsner Park Zoo got a frozen treat Monday. Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man,...
nbc15.com
How to save money when packing your student’s lunch
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As families gear up to get back into the morning lunch-making routine, many caregivers are hoping to save money at the grocery store. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Aryn Degrave shares some tips for parents to pack balanced meals that won’t break the bank. 1. Prioritize Meal...
nbc15.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is set to host a bike donation drive that will continue to help meet the transportation needs of the community. Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts two donation drives, with the first being held on Oct. 8 this year. Free...
nbc15.com
Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison’s Plan Commission voted Monday night on a proposal to replace the Fast Forward Skate Center with a four-story, 70-unit housing project, passing the plan on a unanimous vote. The prospect of losing Fast Forward is sad for a long-time employee, but he says he is working to ensure it is not the end of roller rinks in Madison.
nbc15.com
Destination Madison looking for hundreds of volunteers ahead of IRONMAN
Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Animals at the Ochsner Park Zoo got a frozen treat Monday. Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man,...
nbc15.com
Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction is set to begin next week on a $27 million project to rebuild an intersection of US 12/18, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers indicated that a diamond interchange with roundabouts will be placed just east of...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Looking to save on back-to-school clothes? Shop Labor Day weekend sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clothes, shoes, and backpacks top the list of items families will be purchasing for the new school year. According to a survey from Retail Me Not, 82 percent of parents plan to buy new clothes for their students and are expecting to shell out an average of $320.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie West High School holds grand opening
Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Animals at the Ochsner Park Zoo got a frozen treat Monday. Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man,...
nbc15.com
Lafayette Co. shooting range hours set to change Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hours of operation for a Lafayette County shooting range are set to change on Thursday to a more restricted schedule, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said. The new hours at Yellowstone Shooting Range will take effect following requests from neighbors because of the...
nbc15.com
Beloved Circus World ringmaster takes his final bow
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After 39 years as ringmaster at Circus World, Dave SaLoutos took his final bow in the ring Sunday. The Baraboo native entertained guests one last time during three performances Sunday afternoon; a ‘Shiver me Timbers’ music show and two final big top shows. SaLoutos...
Comments / 0