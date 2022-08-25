Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Big Scarr Is All The Way Turnt Up On "First Time In Vegas"
Gucci Mane re-established his record label in the past few years. While we haven't heard a ton of solo music from him, the intention of his latest projects is to propel the artists on his label. Big Scarr may have been a bubbling force throughout 2021 but he's coming into his own these days. He earned a spot on the XXL Freshman list this year while continuing to expand his catalog.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Swarmed By Fans While Dancing At Kendrick Lamar Show: Watch
LeBron James is a huge hip-hop fan and he is always going out of his way to seek out new music. Whenever an album comes out from a prominent artist, you can be sure that LeBron is going to comment on it, or, he's going to poorly recite the lyrics on his Instagram story, which ends up leading to some hilarious memes.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO Case
Those who knew and loved King Von have done their best in reconciling the rising star's callous murder. In November 2020, Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge following a physical altercation, reportedly with Quando Rondo and his entourage. There were verbal fires that started following the tragedy as street life and Rap careers merged into one, often landing rappers in trouble with one another, fans, and the law.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer Tag
Of the many producer tags that get stuck in hip-hop lovers' heads, Pi'erre Bourne has arguably one of the catchiest. Back in 2017, we reported that 54-year-old actor Jamie Foxx is actually the famous voice behind the "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" that's been included in hits like Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" and Young Nudy's "Long Ride" over the years, but in a recent interview, Foxx admitted that his 13-year-old daughter doesn't believe that it's him.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil Baby
Social media had a slight flare-up last week when Offset and Pierre Thomas exchanged words, and now it's time for DJ Akademiks to add his insight to the conversation. We previously reported that Offset was suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and soon, Thomas emerged to address the gossip. Offset quickly replied that he bought out his contract and wanted to move on, but alleged QCM has attempted to infringe on his career outside of Migos, even blackballing him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Flexes Skin Tight Fit In NYC After "Epic" VMA Performance
Nicki Minaj is back like she never left. After a groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as taking home the night's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Nicki had some down time to pop outside in her hometown of NYC. On Monday night, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper greeted fans as she left her Manhattan hotel in green see-through pants, a corset and her signature pink hair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shuts Down New York Streets To Direct New Video With Jadakiss
DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Giggs Reacts To Jay-Z's Shout Out On "God Did"
It's only been four days since DJ Khaled's God Did dropped but fans are already arguing that Jay-Z currently has the verse of the year. Over the past few weeks leading up to the album's release, there have been some bold claims regarding the verse. Some said it's a career-best while others feel like it's at least worthy of sitting within the top 5 best Jay verses of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Announces "The Biggest" Wingstop Sandwich With 12 Flavors
Rick Ross is always getting to the bag. Despite receiving fines from several of his Wingstop locations in Mississippi, the Miami bred rapper is still focused on building his franchise. On Tuesday (August 30), Ross took to Instagram to announce that his chicken wing chain is getting into the chicken sandwich business with "The Biggest Chicken Sandwich." He shared with his 15.7 million followers, "THE BIGGEST Now has a chicken sandwich In 12 flavors."
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Links With DaniLeigh & People Had Questions
The internet was set ablaze last night after a video surfaced, but it now looks as if it wasn't what people initially thought. Amid the ongoing social media drama that erupted on Monday (August 29) evening, new rumors were sparked after a clip showing DaniLeigh and Fabolous cruising in a car together surfaced online. The Shade Room posted the video of the two stars in a vehicle with Fab behind the wheel as they listened to his song, and it didn't take long for puzzled social media users to assume there was something going on between the two.
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Has Taken A Break Because He's "Trying To Get Mentally Right"
Ahead of his girlfriend being arrested for a domestic incident in Florida this week, Tekashi 6ix9ine delivered a message to his fans. The outlandish, controversial rapper has been laying low in recent months, but it isn't out of the ordinary; 6ix9ine has developed a reputation for having hurricane moments online where he beefs with another rapper or goes viral for some nefarious deed before a brief hiatus. Then, he returns once again to capture attention before retreating, thus repeating a cycle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pooh Shiesty Shares A Cryptic Message From Jail
It's been a while since Pooh Shiesty shared a message via social media. The Memphis rapper is currently behind bars serving his five-year sentence for a federal robbery case where he shot a man in the buttocks. However, that didn't stop him from taking to social media to share a cryptic message about police, writing, "The police don't stop watching just cause you in jail."
hotnewhiphop.com
Comedian Aries Spears Clowns Lizzo's Weight, Celebrities Defend Her
Aries Spears is a stand-up comedian and actor from New Jersey. He's notoriously known for his role on MADtv, the sketch series that originated back in the 90s. While most people take what comics say with a grain of salt, social media users were outraged by Spears' recent comments about a pop phenomenon-- Lizzo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents
The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charli Baltimore Wrote A Rap About Biggie Cheating On Her After Snooping Through His Phone
We've seen the hoopla surrounding Irv Gotti as BET's Murder Inc docuseries has moved from one episode to the next, and the show is highlighting an artist who was once an "it" girl in Rap. Charli Baltimore emerged in the 1990s and would deliver classics like "Feel It," "Stand Up" featuring Ghostface Killah, and her collaboration with labelmate Ja Rule, "Down Ass Chick."
hotnewhiphop.com
Charlamagne Tha God Says You Can't Be A Rapper & "The Biggest Criminal Alive"
The mounting cases against YSL have once again caused Hip Hop to debate the use of rap lyrics as evidence. We've seen this played out for decades as artists who are hit with charges defend themselves against prosecutors looking to use their songs against them.Young Thug and Gunna are currently incarcerated as their legal team works to prove their innocence against accusations of murder, gang activity, robberies, and assault. Prosecutors have been arguing that certain lyrics spoke directly to real-life crimes, most notably Thugger, who is accused of penning rhymes about shooting at YFN Lucci's mother.
Comments / 0