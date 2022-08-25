ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate AC vandal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help to identify a man shown damaging air conditioning units early last month in the 1000 block of North Market. Police said the crime happened “sometime between July 5 and July 9.”. Police didn’t disclose further...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - 5:15 p.m. Update: The McPherson Police Department released more details on Tuesday regarding the search for a possibly armed person. Police said at 1:15 pm, the McPherson High School – School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun or firearm. The SRO notified McPherson County Emergency Communications, who notified McPherson law enforcement.
MCPHERSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Police use advanced technology in finding, arresting Andover murder suspect

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Police Department continues to investigate why a relative fatally beat an 81-year-old woman in her home. The violent crime happened Sunday at an independent-living apartment complex the woman managed. Police found the woman beaten as they conducted a welfare check requested by a family member. The woman later died from her injuries and police arrested a 23-year-old suspect in the case. The investigation into what led up to the murder continues.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Accounts#Phishing Emails#Phishing Scam#Fraud#The Geek Squad
KWCH.com

Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County Tag Offices returning to old hours

Sedgwick County’s Tag Offices will be returning to their old hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The change will take effect September 6, the first day the offices will be open after Labor Day. Back in July, hours had been expanded to run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Tag Offices also starting allowing people to make appointments for title work, in an effort to boost accessibility of services. More on that system can be found here.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
ANDOVER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

Doctor, recovering addict discuss dangers of fentanyl addiction

It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 9 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The victim in Sunday’s beating death of an 81-year-old woman at an Andover retirement community, and the suspect, the women’s great-grandson, have been identified. Marlyn Valeta Harvey, an 81-year-old from Andover, was beaten to death at Summerfield Senior Living apartments. She was taken by...
ANDOVER, KS
kfdi.com

Students arrested for bringing guns to two Wichita high schools

In separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, students were arrested for bringing a gun into a high school building. A student was taken into custody Tuesday at Heights High School after officials got a tip about a gun. School officials said no threats were made. Officials at West High School say...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Suspect arrested in Wichita after death of elderly woman in Andover

Police in Andover said an 81-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday at an independent living community, and a relative was later arrested in Wichita. Andover police chief Buck Buchanan said officers were called to check on the woman’s welfare after calls from family members. They found the woman badly beaten, and she died later at a hospital.
ANDOVER, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy