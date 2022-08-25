Sedgwick County’s Tag Offices will be returning to their old hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The change will take effect September 6, the first day the offices will be open after Labor Day. Back in July, hours had been expanded to run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Tag Offices also starting allowing people to make appointments for title work, in an effort to boost accessibility of services. More on that system can be found here.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO