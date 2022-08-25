Read full article on original website
Police need your help identifying person who damaged air units
The person or persons are suspected of damaging two separate air units in the 1000 block of N. Market. The crimes happened sometime between July 5 and July 9.
Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate AC vandal
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help to identify a man shown damaging air conditioning units early last month in the 1000 block of North Market. Police said the crime happened “sometime between July 5 and July 9.”. Police didn’t disclose further...
KWCH.com
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - 5:15 p.m. Update: The McPherson Police Department released more details on Tuesday regarding the search for a possibly armed person. Police said at 1:15 pm, the McPherson High School – School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun or firearm. The SRO notified McPherson County Emergency Communications, who notified McPherson law enforcement.
KWCH.com
Police use advanced technology in finding, arresting Andover murder suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Police Department continues to investigate why a relative fatally beat an 81-year-old woman in her home. The violent crime happened Sunday at an independent-living apartment complex the woman managed. Police found the woman beaten as they conducted a welfare check requested by a family member. The woman later died from her injuries and police arrested a 23-year-old suspect in the case. The investigation into what led up to the murder continues.
Sedgwick County Tag Offices changing hours due to burnt-out staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in April, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices extended their service hours, and now things are changing once again. As of April 4, the Tag Office’s began a trial run for new service hours. By changing their hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, they were tacking on […]
KWCH.com
Richmond sees ‘significant uptick in graffiti’ since 2020, offers free cleaning
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
KWCH.com
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
KWCH.com
Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County Tag Offices returning to old hours
Sedgwick County’s Tag Offices will be returning to their old hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The change will take effect September 6, the first day the offices will be open after Labor Day. Back in July, hours had been expanded to run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Tag Offices also starting allowing people to make appointments for title work, in an effort to boost accessibility of services. More on that system can be found here.
KWCH.com
Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
KAKE TV
'A tragedy like this is difficult for us': Friends remember Marlyn Harvey who died Sunday
Andover Police say help from Wichita's FLOCK System (License Plate Readers) allowed them to quickly take a suspect off the street in a death investigation. Sometime after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call from a relative that there was an assault at a home in Andover. An 81-year-old woman died. Police also learned the victim's car was missing.
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
KWCH.com
Doctor, recovering addict discuss dangers of fentanyl addiction
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 9 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
KWCH.com
Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The victim in Sunday’s beating death of an 81-year-old woman at an Andover retirement community, and the suspect, the women’s great-grandson, have been identified. Marlyn Valeta Harvey, an 81-year-old from Andover, was beaten to death at Summerfield Senior Living apartments. She was taken by...
McPherson High School briefly locked down; police determine no threat
As of 3:00 p.m. From McPherson USD 418: McPherson PD and McPherson County Sheriff’s Dept. have determined that there is no known threat inside or near the vicinity of McPherson High School as of dismissal time. Law enforcement is continues to be present at McPherson High School on-campus and...
kfdi.com
Students arrested for bringing guns to two Wichita high schools
In separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, students were arrested for bringing a gun into a high school building. A student was taken into custody Tuesday at Heights High School after officials got a tip about a gun. School officials said no threats were made. Officials at West High School say...
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
classiccountry1070.com
Suspect arrested in Wichita after death of elderly woman in Andover
Police in Andover said an 81-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday at an independent living community, and a relative was later arrested in Wichita. Andover police chief Buck Buchanan said officers were called to check on the woman’s welfare after calls from family members. They found the woman badly beaten, and she died later at a hospital.
