wsgw.com
State Police Investigate After Body of Missing Child Found in Saginaw
Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide involving a child in Saginaw. Troopers responded to a home in the 800 block of S. 12th street about 6:15 Tuesday morning for reports of a missing child. They found the child’s body in a nearby vacant lot at S. 12th and Annesley a short time later.
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
WNEM
Girl reported missing found dead in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The death of a girl is being investigated as a homicide as police say she was reported missing shortly before her body was found. Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street in Saginaw for a missing girl about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
abc12.com
Family mourns death of 10-year-old in Saginaw as police investigation continues
SAGINAW (WJRT) - A Saginaw family is grieving after a 10-year-old girl was found dead Tuesday morning near a home where she had been staying. Namyla Turner was reported missing from the home around 6:15 a.m. Police found her body a few hours later in a nearby vacant lot on 12th Street.
Authorities: Suspect killed in crash after leading undersheriff on chase
A car chase involving the Newaygo County undersheriff ended with the suspect dying in a crash east of White Cloud, authorities say.
Newaygo County Sheriff: Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree During Car Chase
A man died on Monday after crashing his car into a tree during a chase in Wilcox Township, according to Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office. After being called to a Wilcox Township home for a complaint of shots fired, deputies began looking for the suspect’s car: a red Dodge Charger.
wbrn.com
UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case
Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
wsgw.com
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
WNEM
Suspect arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning.
Newaygo Sheriff: pursuit ends in fatal crash
One person is dead after hitting a tree during a police pursuit involving the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.
wsgw.com
Numerous Felony Charges for Man in Death of Boy Found in Ditch
A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges after the body of a 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police were sent to the 9400 block of N. Morrish Rd. in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident discovered the body. The investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, who faces charges of felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing the death of a person and third-offense domestic violence.
WNEM
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
wsgw.com
Further Details Emerge in Bay County Officer Involved Shooting
The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has provided additional information about an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Bangor Township. Police were dispatched to the Bangor Downs Townhouses around 3:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been shot to death and an 18-year-old Midland man still at the residence. Police say the man threatened deputies with a handgun. One deputy shot the suspect, then rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital.
WNEM
Fairgrove man arrested for indecent exposure
REESE, Mich. (WNEM) – A Fairgrove man has been arraigned after police say he exposed himself in public. On Aug. 22, 74-year-old Alex James Dewald was arraigned in the 73B District Court in Tuscola County and issued a $4,000 personal recognizance bond. Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an indecent...
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
MSP investigating fatal hit and run in Isabella Co.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occured Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore, Nottawa Township, Isabella County. Michigan State Police say a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of the roadway who appears...
MSP investigating after Bay County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills murder suspect
A suspect is dead after being shot by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police say they’re investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 a.m. in Bangor Township.
abc12.com
Midland County house fire, damage to other structures blamed on storms
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A number of homes in Midland County sustained damage during a round of severe weather Monday evening, including one destroyed in a fire. The owners of the home on Sunset Way in Jerome Township say they were sitting on their patio watching the storm roll in when they heard a sound they describe as a bomb going off.
