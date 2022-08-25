Read full article on original website
David Guerra
5d ago
once again, shoddy journalism. writer is too lazy to do anything beyond just copying the police release. what is the Robbin's Nest? where is it? was the victim taken to the hospital? was he or she admitted? was there a description of the vehicle? for God's sake, train your journalists the basics of journalism or send them down the street. McDonald's is always hiring. AND BY THE WAY, I KNOW YOU'RE GOING TO DELETE MY POST LIKE YOU ALWAYS DO. hiding from the truth is why KCBD will always be a second rate news organization.
4
Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
fox34.com
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head by Firearm Going Off Accidentally
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th after a firearm accidentally went off inside the house he was working at. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for reports of possible shots fired. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
Serious injuries after 10 vehicles crash on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, after three crashes on the Idalou Highway near FM 1729 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. Officials originally told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had minor injuries. On Tuesday, DPS said the […]
KCBD
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
Saturday ‘explosion’ was ‘accidental shooting,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a police report, John Karika was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after the Lubbock Police Department responded to a possible shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street on Saturday. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday, one person had moderate injuries after “something mechanical exploded in their face.” […]
KCBD
TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning. The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes. The following traffic changes...
Woman, age 69, dies after August 15 Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a 69-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Sunday after an August 15 drive-by shooting. Margie Johnson was taken to UMC after the shooting. Police originally said Johnson’s injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.” LPD said Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside a house in the 2700 […]
Man indicted, told officer he was federal agent, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday after he was arrested in July and accused of impersonating a federal agent while intoxicated, according to a police report. Donn Wojtowicz, 52, was arrested in the 2900 block of West Loop 289 on July 2, a police report said. An officer was called to the Skechers […]
No one charged yet in deadly Slide Road shooting, however search warrant provides new details
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant and a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday provided a little bit of new information in the deadly shooting of Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, in the 2800 block of Slide Road. The day after the shooting, which happened August 22, Lubbock Police said, “Through the initial course of […]
One hurt after crash on Idalou Highway causes traffic, delays
LUBBOCK, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou near FM 1729, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. Officials said one person was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. Westbound lanes from Idalou were closed, the city […]
KCBD
Vandals destroy years of work by hacking 15 trees at McCullough park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for the vandals that destroyed a row of trees in a City park last week, ruining years of hard work from employees and volunteers. After receiving a tip, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department found 15 trees hacked in half at McCullough...
LPD adds 19 new police officers to the force
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department celebrated its latest academy cadets officially becoming police officers on Monday. Class 2022A is the first graduating class of the year. The 19 cadets made up the biggest graduating in 15 years. The last class, Class 2021B, had just six cadets. Lieutenant Brady Cross has been a part […]
everythinglubbock.com
Watch: Lubbock small business burglarized, hours after grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock small business was the victim of a burglary on Friday, August 25. On Monday, the owner released surveillance video to EverythingLubbock.com. Liza Gomez, announced on social media that her small business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary hours after its grand opening. “Five...
everythinglubbock.com
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion
LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
Security Camera Captures Crazy Lightning Strike On 31st Street In Lubbock
Lubbock definitely got some crazy weather yesterday. It's hard to complain about the rain and the flooding after having such a dry summer. We all know what to expect around these parts. It dumps rain on us mercilessly until we nearly float away, and then we dry out for what feels like an eternity until it happens again.
KCBD
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
