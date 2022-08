Country music star Luke Bell has died, Tucson, Arizona, police authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 32. An authority with the Tucson Police Department said that officers had responded to a report of an "unresponsive" male near the 5500 block of E. Grant Road on Aug. 26 just before 1 p.m. local time.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO