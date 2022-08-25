Read full article on original website
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Washington Examiner
House GOP launches investigation into Biden administration for COVID-19 school funds, learning loss
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are demanding that the Department of Education turn over all records related to learning loss during the pandemic and how schools spent $263 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds. The group of Republican lawmakers, led by Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Virginia Foxx (R-NC), made...
‘It sucks and is evil’: Twitter’s reaction to Biden wiping out some student debt shows that $20,000 won’t please everyone
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says student-loan forgiveness is 'completely unfair' despite the fact her company had loans worth $183,504 forgiven
Data shows that Marjorie Taylor Greene's company, Taylor Commercial, Inc., had $183,504 in Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
