ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO