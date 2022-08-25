ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

travelcodex.com

Activity Review: Gold Dredge #8 In Fairbanks Alaska

What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. Gold Dredge #8 is no exception and this attraction is rich in history with a hands-on experience. Located on Alaska Highway 2, Gold Dredge #8 is an easy 30-minute drive from Fairbanks International Airport.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

US Attorney issues Savanna’s Act guidelines for Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has announced completion of the Savanna’s Act Guidelines for Alaska. According to as press release, the announcement follows hundreds of hours of consultation with Alaska tribes and tribal agencies, federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and victim service providers.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin

An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
PALMER, AK
travelcodex.com

Activity Review: Riverboat Discovery In Fairbanks Alaska

What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. The Riverboat Discovery is no exception and this attraction is rich in history. It is located at 1875 Discovery Drive just five minutes from the Fairbanks International Airport. Discovery III. The...
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

Cape Fox Corporation awarded for its Alaska Hospitality

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Cape Fox Corporation has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska. "This is an exceptional honor, and CFC is proud of our staff and Shareholders who contribute to our success daily," the corporation said in an email.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

USFS: Moths take flight after causing extensive defoliation across Southeast Alaska

Western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and are emerging throughout the area. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Residents and visitors may notice a lot of small brownish-gray moths fluttering around. According to the U.S. Forest Service, western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

ADFG: Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Hunters are reminded of waterfowl regulations which change the timing of season. Opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on Sept. 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year, the season opening date will change,...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 29, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A former top-level employee at Juneau’s hospital faces felony theft charges....
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor

&nbspThe Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney Sean Kelley following a public records request says […] The post Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
msn.com

Alaskan River is Completely Filled with Salmon

Occurred on August 21, 2022 / Valdez, Alaska, USA: The video was taken on a Roadtrip in Alaska in August 2022 near Valdez, Prince William Sound. There were more salmon than I have ever seen before. Really impressive.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

6 ‘teen heroes’ recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election

&nbspIn Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that says, “Do Good Recklessly.” After Republican fourth-place candidate Tara Sweeney abruptly withdrew from Alaska’s November U.S. House race, Bye will fill a spot in the state’s top-four primary election, an act that will […] The post A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

DOT To Conduct Sterling Safety Corridor Improvements From Sterling To Soldotna

The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off set to awe crowd at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Among the things the Alaska State Fair is known for, giant vegetables may be the most popular. With giant pumpkins, zucchini, artichokes, cabbages, and rutabagas, the crowd’s eyes tend to get bigger when gazing at the goliath produce each year. With long summer days providing a perfect recipe for rapid growth, vegetables can get pretty massive in Alaska, particularly around the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, which are rich in fertile soil, due to ancient glaciers that once carved through the area.
PALMER, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska plays host to High Times Cannabis Cup with unique, more ‘mom-and-pop’ industry

A battle of the buds gets underway Saturday in Alaska, as High Times magazine’s Cannabis Cup competition returns to the state. High Times bills itself as “the most globally recognized brand in cannabis,” after starting its counterculture magazine nearly 50 years ago, and says its Cannabis Cup is a continuation of the competitions held in Amsterdam starting in the 1980s.
ALASKA STATE

