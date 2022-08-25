Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Guidelines issued to boost response to Alaska missing and murdered Indigenous people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska came out with guidelines Tuesday intended to help solve current cases and prevent any additional missing and murdered Indigenous people in Alaska. In a press release, U.S. Attorney for Alaska, S. Lane Tucker, announced that Savanna’s...
travelcodex.com
Activity Review: Gold Dredge #8 In Fairbanks Alaska
What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. Gold Dredge #8 is no exception and this attraction is rich in history with a hands-on experience. Located on Alaska Highway 2, Gold Dredge #8 is an easy 30-minute drive from Fairbanks International Airport.
kinyradio.com
US Attorney issues Savanna’s Act guidelines for Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has announced completion of the Savanna’s Act Guidelines for Alaska. According to as press release, the announcement follows hundreds of hours of consultation with Alaska tribes and tribal agencies, federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and victim service providers.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
webcenterfairbanks.com
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
travelcodex.com
Activity Review: Riverboat Discovery In Fairbanks Alaska
What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. The Riverboat Discovery is no exception and this attraction is rich in history. It is located at 1875 Discovery Drive just five minutes from the Fairbanks International Airport. Discovery III. The...
kinyradio.com
Cape Fox Corporation awarded for its Alaska Hospitality
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Cape Fox Corporation has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska. "This is an exceptional honor, and CFC is proud of our staff and Shareholders who contribute to our success daily," the corporation said in an email.
I've lived in Alaska for 21 years. Here are 11 of the biggest mistakes I see first-time visitors make.
After living in the state for a long time, I've seen many first-time tourists do things they shouldn't, like feed the wildlife and skip museums.
kinyradio.com
USFS: Moths take flight after causing extensive defoliation across Southeast Alaska
Western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and are emerging throughout the area. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Residents and visitors may notice a lot of small brownish-gray moths fluttering around. According to the U.S. Forest Service, western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and...
kinyradio.com
ADFG: Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Hunters are reminded of waterfowl regulations which change the timing of season. Opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on Sept. 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year, the season opening date will change,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A former top-level employee at Juneau’s hospital faces felony theft charges....
Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor
 The Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney Sean Kelley following a public records request says […] The post Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
msn.com
Alaskan River is Completely Filled with Salmon
Occurred on August 21, 2022 / Valdez, Alaska, USA: The video was taken on a Roadtrip in Alaska in August 2022 near Valdez, Prince William Sound. There were more salmon than I have ever seen before. Really impressive.
Even Assemblyman Chris Constant says Must Read Alaska provides news you won’t find anywhere else
A Must Read Alaska story about the Anchorage Assembly majority tabling an ordinance so it would not have to listen to public testimony has irritated Assemblyman Chris Constant greatly. If Must Read Alaska had not done the story, he would not have gotten a certain email that he feels is anti-semitic.
alaskasnewssource.com
6 ‘teen heroes’ recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.
Stimulus Check Update: Who Will Receive $3,200 In Direct Payments In Alaska?
Qualified Alaskans will start receiving the massive $3,200 direct payments starting next month. Early this year, the Alaska Legislature passed a budget that included $3,200 payments to eligible individuals before the year's end.
A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election
 In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that says, “Do Good Recklessly.” After Republican fourth-place candidate Tara Sweeney abruptly withdrew from Alaska’s November U.S. House race, Bye will fill a spot in the state’s top-four primary election, an act that will […] The post A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
radiokenai.com
DOT To Conduct Sterling Safety Corridor Improvements From Sterling To Soldotna
The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off set to awe crowd at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Among the things the Alaska State Fair is known for, giant vegetables may be the most popular. With giant pumpkins, zucchini, artichokes, cabbages, and rutabagas, the crowd’s eyes tend to get bigger when gazing at the goliath produce each year. With long summer days providing a perfect recipe for rapid growth, vegetables can get pretty massive in Alaska, particularly around the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, which are rich in fertile soil, due to ancient glaciers that once carved through the area.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska plays host to High Times Cannabis Cup with unique, more ‘mom-and-pop’ industry
A battle of the buds gets underway Saturday in Alaska, as High Times magazine’s Cannabis Cup competition returns to the state. High Times bills itself as “the most globally recognized brand in cannabis,” after starting its counterculture magazine nearly 50 years ago, and says its Cannabis Cup is a continuation of the competitions held in Amsterdam starting in the 1980s.
