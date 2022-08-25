ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies arrest man for 27-year-old woman's fatal stabbing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is behind bars after a fatal stabbing in Macon. According to a release by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka has been arrested in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. It was reported that Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies...
MACON, GA
Fort Valley, GA
WALB 10

GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WARWICK, GA
wfxl.com

Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault

The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
VIENNA, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Stewart wanted for assault

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 an aggravated assault incident took place on Spruce Lane in Vienna. Vienna Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Jontavious Stewart who is wanted in the connection to the aggravated assault. Stewart is believed to frequent the cities of Cordele and Vienna and is considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement asks that any individuals with information to the location of the offender to contact the local law enforcement agency or 911.
VIENNA, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead following Saturday night crash on I-75

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead following a crash on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp on Hartley Bridge road. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night at around 9:15. The report lists 71-year-old Richard Syme of Macon as the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway at approximately 200 feet from the end of the ramp, where it traveled onto the left shoulder and through the grass median. It rotated clockwise until it was parallel with the northbound lanes. Syme was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
13WMAZ

GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
AMERICUS, GA

