WMAZ
3 suspects arrested in the death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley
Daquavious Oliver was arrested Monday. Daquan Williams was arrested Sunday morning.
Bibb Sheriff's Office make arrest after woman stabbed to death in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death on Monday night. According to a press release, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. On Monday, the Bibb Sheriff's Office...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies arrest man for 27-year-old woman's fatal stabbing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is behind bars after a fatal stabbing in Macon. According to a release by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka has been arrested in connection to the death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. It was reported that Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies...
wfxl.com
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death
MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night. Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka. According to a report, a deputy was responding...
Monroe deputies looking for man wanted in hit-and-run in Johnstonville Road area at 75 NB
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies are asking you to be on the lookout for a man wanted in a hit-and-run accident that happened Monday in the Johnstonville Road area at 75 NB Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was in...
MCSO: Columbus man arrested on aggravated assault and property damage charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Aug. 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, Sex Offender Task Force, with assistance from the US Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force, conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County, resulting in the arrest of a Columbus resident. During the search, authorities located Brandt […]
wfxl.com
Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying entering auto suspect
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office would like the public's help in identifying the individual in the video below. If you recognize this individual please contact Sgt. Chad Ciani directly at (229) 815-6721. Your tips will remain anonymous.
WALB 10
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
wfxl.com
Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault
The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
35 years later, Warner Robins police need help with unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For more than three decades, the Warner Robins Police Department has worked to solve a homicide case from the late 1980s. Now, they're offering $8,000 to anyone who can help figure out who left a woman for dead in her own home. In 1987, Warner...
Cordele Dispatch
Stewart wanted for assault
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 an aggravated assault incident took place on Spruce Lane in Vienna. Vienna Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Jontavious Stewart who is wanted in the connection to the aggravated assault. Stewart is believed to frequent the cities of Cordele and Vienna and is considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement asks that any individuals with information to the location of the offender to contact the local law enforcement agency or 911.
41nbc.com
1 dead following Saturday night crash on I-75
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead following a crash on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp on Hartley Bridge road. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night at around 9:15. The report lists 71-year-old Richard Syme of Macon as the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway at approximately 200 feet from the end of the ramp, where it traveled onto the left shoulder and through the grass median. It rotated clockwise until it was parallel with the northbound lanes. Syme was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped.
41nbc.com
Preservation group offers reward after downtown Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery vandalized
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local preservation group announces a $1,000 dollar reward for tips after someone vandalized the gate to Macon’s historic Rose Hill Cemetery. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Rose Hill Preservation and Restoration Inc. shared surveillance video on social media. The video shows...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for thieves targeting unsuspecting grocery shoppers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reminding the community to stay alert to their belongings out in public. This comes after a series of thefts taking place at local grocery stores. According to deputies, two male suspects are working together in the scheme. They'll choose a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death
AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. According to a news release from the...
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Day care owner arrested after reports of multiple children injured, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City of Griffin police have arrested an in-home day care owner after reports of injuries to multiple children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Connie B. Pound, 61, was arrested after an investigation. She surrendered to the Spalding County Jail after negotiation...
