Houston, MS

wcbi.com

Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops. Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops. He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public. He's looking for three or four new...
NEW ALBANY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus city council holding proposed budget meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night Columbus city council’s proposed budget hearing will have a number of surprises and changes. Right now, the $24.4 million dollar budget recommendation includes reducing the size of the police force but raising salaries. Other highlights include raising the city worker minimum wage...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteers needed for hospice patients in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, MISS. (WCBI) – As the healthcare industry faces a staffing shortage, hospices are also adapting as volunteers are scarce. Crissy Anderson is pursuing a medical assistant’s degree and she wanted to do something to help others. So she signed up as a hospice volunteer through Shepherd Hospice.
NEW ALBANY, MS
wcbi.com

Atmos Gas helping The Mission in West Point converting to natural gas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility company and the Public Service Commissioner come together to help a non-profit get a handle on its utility bills. ATMOS Gas is helping The Mission in West Point convert from all-electric HVAC and water heating to natural gas. Northern District Public Service...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82

A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance

TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
TUPELO, MS
Education
College Football News

Mississippi State vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Davis Wade Stadium. Starkville, Mississippi. Record: Mississippi State (0-0), Memphis (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 |...
STARKVILLE, MS

