Cave City, KY

There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing

Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Parks accepting entries for 2022 photo contest; deadline to enter October 31

Kentucky State Parks is accepting photo submissions now through October 31 for its 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities....
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
Locals take on challenge at ‘Mud Happens’ obstacle course

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mud Happens, a mud run event, gathered around 430 participants over the weekend!. The event generates roughly $32,000 for the Family Enrichment Center, and it all goes to their child abuse prevention program. The obstacle course is three miles long, and visitors enjoyed food vendors with an MC playing music, plus a free kids area for children under nine.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
BGA Chambers comments on launching heavy equipment program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – News 40 had the chance to interview Ron Bunch today, the President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Bunch spoke about the chamber’s partnership in a new program geared towards heavy equipment training for students. Different organizations have come together to offer...
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
Electric vehicle battery plant Envision AESC breaks ground

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- “This is the second largest ever investment in the history of Kentucky and it’s right here in Bowling Green,” said Governor Andy Beshear. Envision AESC, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle battery companies, officially breaks ground in Bowling Green, less than six months after announcing the project.
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Wed.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Wednesday, August 31. It will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol. The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Clear the Shelters helps animals find a home

This past weekend, Clear the Shelters returned in several local areas, including Warren and Butler counties!. “It really brings attention to us. We’re in a small county, Butler County, and it really helps to shine a little light to where our small shelter and the animals that are in need,” said Butler County Animal Shelter director Ruby Fooks.
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
