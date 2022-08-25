Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing
Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for new conservation officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the hunt for new conservation officers.
Kentucky State Parks accepting entries for 2022 photo contest; deadline to enter October 31
Kentucky State Parks is accepting photo submissions now through October 31 for its 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities....
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vote for Haunted Kentucky Sanatorium For Best Haunted Destination in America
USA Today is counting down the 10 best-haunted destinations in America, and Kentucky has a location gunning for the top spot!. USA Today is counting down the 10 "Best Haunted Destinations in America" they have 20 destinations that are in the running. Here's what they have to say about the contest:
wnky.com
Locals take on challenge at ‘Mud Happens’ obstacle course
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mud Happens, a mud run event, gathered around 430 participants over the weekend!. The event generates roughly $32,000 for the Family Enrichment Center, and it all goes to their child abuse prevention program. The obstacle course is three miles long, and visitors enjoyed food vendors with an MC playing music, plus a free kids area for children under nine.
Haunted Mammoth Cave Church Is a Find for Kentucky Paranormal Enthusiasts
I've always thought large, empty buildings were creepy, especially schools and churches. They're made for LOTS of people and when LOTS of people aren't in them, you can almost HEAR the hollowness. THE EERINESS OF EMPTY STRUCTURES. A few years ago, when I toured my old elementary school--Masonville Elementary--just before...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
msn.com
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
wnky.com
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
The floods overwhelmed the creek beside Larry Noble’s home in Perry County. In the blink of an eye, rising water washed away a hundred of Noble’s chickens and two dogs from his farm. “It come so fast and come in the night, I can’t tell you nothing. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
BGA Chambers comments on launching heavy equipment program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – News 40 had the chance to interview Ron Bunch today, the President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Bunch spoke about the chamber’s partnership in a new program geared towards heavy equipment training for students. Different organizations have come together to offer...
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
wnky.com
Electric vehicle battery plant Envision AESC breaks ground
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- “This is the second largest ever investment in the history of Kentucky and it’s right here in Bowling Green,” said Governor Andy Beshear. Envision AESC, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle battery companies, officially breaks ground in Bowling Green, less than six months after announcing the project.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Wed.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Wednesday, August 31. It will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol. The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Joins Lawmakers to Sign $212 Million Relief Package to Help Flood-Damaged Eastern Kentucky Rebuild Over Next 6 Months
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to sign a nearly $212.7 million relief package that will provide critical help over the next six months to Eastern Kentucky communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The...
wnky.com
Clear the Shelters helps animals find a home
This past weekend, Clear the Shelters returned in several local areas, including Warren and Butler counties!. “It really brings attention to us. We’re in a small county, Butler County, and it really helps to shine a little light to where our small shelter and the animals that are in need,” said Butler County Animal Shelter director Ruby Fooks.
middlesboronews.com
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces $25 Million To Plug Orphan Wells Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT (Aug. 25, 2022) – As part of his Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, Gov. Andy Beshear today announced a $25 million grant to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the commonwealth. The initiative is expected to create 180 jobs. “This initial grant will not only create...
Comments / 0