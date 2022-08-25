ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

First responders sound the alarm: rural communities in Wisconsin face EMS shortage

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rREFd_0hVfXnh400

TOMAH (WKBT) — During an emergency situation,  most of us can expect help to arrive in minutes, but in rural areas, you may be left waiting for an ambulance for up to 45 minutes. Those wait times could increase. A rural EMS shortage is impacting communities all across the state, including ones in the Coulee Region.

Roughly 9,000 people rely on just 15 full time EMS and paramedics in Tomah, Wisconsin.

“Every one of our calls is important,” said Adam Robarge, the Deputy EMS Chief of Tomah Ambulance Service.

Robarge was born and raised in Tomah. He’s been with Tomah ambulance for 21 years.

“Just something I got into outta high school,” he said.

From 1973 to 2015, Tomah Ambulance was run by volunteers. Robarge’s dad was one of them.

“Tomah ambulance became a career department in 2015 where we hired our first full time staff,” Robarge said.

These paid first responders bring the ER to their patients because the first few minutes of an emergency are crucial. But delivering care “right away” is becoming harder.

“There’s calls that’ll take 45 minutes to get to the scene,” Robarge said.

Nationwide, rural EMS agencies are struggling to fill positions.

“Over 90% of the rural EMS agencies are struggling with the shortages of personnel,” said Chris Eberlein, the director of Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

What used to be a pool of five to ten applicants has dwindled down to one or two, leaving current staff members working longer hours.

“Occasionally get guys working 72 to 96 hours in a row,” Robarge said.

Because many rural first responders are volunteers, EMS educators say they’re now working around the day-jobs of volunteers.

“It’s more man hours from the education part of it, but that’s what we need to do. We’ve got to think outside the box sometimes,” said EMS educator Tom Carpenter.

As for Robarge and other Tomah first responders, they hope to continue serving their community for as long as they can.

“To see a patient who’s obviously having a really bad day if they’re calling an ambulance, kind of help them. Make them a little more comfortable on the ride to the hospital,” he said.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash

Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation

Arcadia School District facing shortage of bus drivers

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomah, WI
Government
City
Tomah, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
WEAU-TV 13

2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#Volunteers#First Responders#Ems#Tomah Ambulance Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Judiciary & Administration Committee passes amended ordinance to ban conversion therapy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Judiciary and Administrative Committee voted 3-1 to pass an amended version of the city’s ban on conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is a controversial practice of changing a person’s sexuality or gender identity. The council first passed a ban in June, but it wasn’t implemented. Critics have threatened to sue the City of La...
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
UPMATTERS

Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy