Binational ‘Most Wanted’ program expands to Arizona
Five suspected members of transnational criminal organizations preying on migrants along the Mexico-Arizona border now find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement officials in two countries.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
thedesertreview.com
Brawley man sentenced to 10 years plus for fentanyl death of El Centro boy
SAN DIEGO — Lorenzo Anthony Garcia of Brawley, 23, was sentenced in federal court August 26 to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Josue M. Garcia Moreno, a young football player from Central Union High School. When issuing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring a significant consequence to deter future similar acts, stating that “fentanyl is a drug so powerful that it takes a life in the blink of an eye. There is no recovery, no redress, no rehabilitation. Just misery.”
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest
El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a 24-year-old U.S. citizen early morning of August 30 for possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, brass knuckles and a loaded firearm. The post Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest appeared first on KYMA.
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
