ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
thedesertreview.com

Brawley man sentenced to 10 years plus for fentanyl death of El Centro boy

SAN DIEGO — Lorenzo Anthony Garcia of Brawley, 23, was sentenced in federal court August 26 to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Josue M. Garcia Moreno, a young football player from Central Union High School. When issuing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring a significant consequence to deter future similar acts, stating that “fentanyl is a drug so powerful that it takes a life in the blink of an eye. There is no recovery, no redress, no rehabilitation. Just misery.”
BRAWLEY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona

Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
San Luis, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy