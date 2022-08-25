SAN DIEGO — Lorenzo Anthony Garcia of Brawley, 23, was sentenced in federal court August 26 to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Josue M. Garcia Moreno, a young football player from Central Union High School. When issuing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring a significant consequence to deter future similar acts, stating that “fentanyl is a drug so powerful that it takes a life in the blink of an eye. There is no recovery, no redress, no rehabilitation. Just misery.”

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO