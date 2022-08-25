ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

wcbi.com

MSU North Parking Garage officially open

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and staff are finding more parking spaces this semester. The $14 million MSU golf course and you will need to pay. It will cost you $1.50 to park there for one hour and $2.50 for each additional hour. The daily maximum charge...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Hunters and sport shooters shop during Second Amendment Tax holiday

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sportsmen hunting for a bargain this weekend were able to bag their limit. Hunters and sport shooters took advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Tax holiday to reload for the upcoming season. Over the weekend, the state sales tax was lifted on...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Atmos Gas helping The Mission in West Point converting to natural gas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility company and the Public Service Commissioner come together to help a non-profit get a handle on its utility bills. ATMOS Gas is helping The Mission in West Point convert from all-electric HVAC and water heating to natural gas. Northern District Public Service...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82

A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance

TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

MSU golf course open after summer refurbishment project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If plan to hit the links at the MSU golf course it will have new look and feel. The course closed back on May second for a refurbishment. New grass was installed on the greens and the old ones were stripped. The approach to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus city council holding proposed budget meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night Columbus city council’s proposed budget hearing will have a number of surprises and changes. Right now, the $24.4 million dollar budget recommendation includes reducing the size of the police force but raising salaries. Other highlights include raising the city worker minimum wage...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Wet conditions today lead to dry air tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures continue trending in the lower 90s. Drier air is on the way. TUESDAY: Scattered showers move back in throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures climb towards the lower 90s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage and showers continuing to clear overnight...
COLUMBUS, MS
247Sports

Rock Vegas: Make Mississippi Rock Again

Where: Hobie's On Main/State Palace Theater 217 E Main St, Starkville, MS. The Friday before Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M in Starkville, we will gather to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative. If you are unfamiliar with the Initiative and its purpose, then you can read all about it by clicking HERE. Organized by Charlie Winfield, the Initiative is working for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. All proceeds from the Rock Vegas event will go directly to the efforts of the Initiative. No organizer, sponsor or employee will pocket a dime from ticket sales or official Rock Vegas merchandising sales.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Fundraisers help West Point library put inclusive books on the shelves

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The Bryan Public Library in West Point is adding to its book collection thanks to the help of community members–and complete strangers from across the nation. You’ve likely noticed the PRIDE display inside the Bryan Public Library. Michael Williams spearheaded a fundraiser to get more...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
COLUMBUS, MS

