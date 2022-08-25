Read full article on original website
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week One
All Moore League matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.; St. Anthony matches begin at 5 p.m. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Long Beach Poly Football Makes California History With 800th Victory
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly’s 17-3 win over Serra felt like a landmark game in many ways, as the Jackrabbits got over the hump against the Cavaliers thanks to an outstanding defensive performance and a punishing round game. But the televised victory meant a lot more than just settling a score with Serra or improving to 2-0. The win was also the 800th in the history of the Poly football program, according to the562.org’s record books and verified by the official state record-books kept by Cal-Hi Sports.
Andy Fee’s Quick Switch From Long Beach State to Washington
It was a weird weekend to be Andy Fee. The now-former Long Beach State athletic director had his last day at the university on Friday, having spent the last week saying goodbyes. Then on Sunday, he was a spectator at the Long Beach State and Washington women’s soccer game, a bizarre coincidental quirk of timing that saw him saying goodbye to his old school and hello to his new one.
Long Beach State Soccer Falls to Washington
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The game was off from the first second for the Long Beach State women’s soccer team as they hosted Washington, with the Beach looking for their first win of the season. A Huskies player began running down the field prior to the ball being kicked off, resulting in a deep possession for Washington to start the game, and an early disadvantage for the Beach. Things didn’t get much better after that in a 5-1 setback for Long Beach State.
Dan & Desiree Gooch Continue Golf Sponsorship for 2022-23 School Year
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf will once again be sponsored by Dan & Desiree Gooch for the upcoming school year, continuing their sponsorship from last season. Dan & Desiree Gooch have been longtime supporters of local golf at all levels from amateur to high school and college golf. Their support will help support The562’s golf coverage with articles, photos, videos, feature stories, and more.
