The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly’s 17-3 win over Serra felt like a landmark game in many ways, as the Jackrabbits got over the hump against the Cavaliers thanks to an outstanding defensive performance and a punishing round game. But the televised victory meant a lot more than just settling a score with Serra or improving to 2-0. The win was also the 800th in the history of the Poly football program, according to the562.org’s record books and verified by the official state record-books kept by Cal-Hi Sports.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO