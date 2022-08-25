ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Daniels officially named starting QB for Kansas Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was a day of announcements in Lawrence, Kansas, for those Jayhawks taking center stage and those sidelined for awhile. Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold announced that wide receiver Trevor Wilson is suspended indefinitely following aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon charges last week.
LAWRENCE, KS
momcollective.com

Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City

Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
LAWRENCE, KS
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - August weather history & a look at the tropics

We had a very interesting weather day to start the week on Monday. Thunderstorms developed south of KC and dumped 2 - 3 inches of rain just south of Olathe, KS crossing the state line to Peculiar, MO. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. Then, the thunderstorms...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Belton’s early history is the story of three intriguing pioneers

Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. Seventeen miles south of Kansas City in the northern portion of Cass County stands a town that has rapidly spread into the Kansas City metro area. Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year.
BELTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Humid tonight, hot tomorrow with storms possible in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night with a cold front. Tonight: Warm and humid with a breeze. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72°. Monday: 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

