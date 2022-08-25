Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
kshb.com
Purdue football to honor late QB Len Dawson during opener vs. Penn State
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Purdue will honor alumnus Len Dawson with helmet stickers during Thursday’s season and Big Ten opener against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Dawson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs and 1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee,...
kshb.com
Daniels officially named starting QB for Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was a day of announcements in Lawrence, Kansas, for those Jayhawks taking center stage and those sidelined for awhile. Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold announced that wide receiver Trevor Wilson is suspended indefinitely following aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon charges last week.
momcollective.com
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City
Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - August weather history & a look at the tropics
We had a very interesting weather day to start the week on Monday. Thunderstorms developed south of KC and dumped 2 - 3 inches of rain just south of Olathe, KS crossing the state line to Peculiar, MO. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. Then, the thunderstorms...
Safety concerns shut down carnival at Belton’s sesquicentennial celebration
A portion of a Belton, Missouri event "150 years in the making" was cut short this weekend. City leaders shut down the carnival at the sesquicentennial celebration citing safety and staffing concerns.
Kansas City police narrow search in hit-and-run that killed teacher
Kansas City police are looking for a white Acura MDX with front-end damage, as they investigate a hit-and-run that killed Charles Criniere.
martincitytelegraph.com
Belton’s early history is the story of three intriguing pioneers
Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. Seventeen miles south of Kansas City in the northern portion of Cass County stands a town that has rapidly spread into the Kansas City metro area. Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year.
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
kshb.com
Weather blog: A few late afternoon, evening thunderstorms Monday in Kansas City
September is coming! As we move through these last three days of August, it will begin with a hot Monday and end with a cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, but only a little drop into the 80s. A front is moving our way. This is a weak cold front that will...
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Video shows porch pirate steal Kansas City toddler’s lifesaving medical equipment
A Kansas City, Missouri family says video shows a porch pirate stealing their son’s lifesaving medical equipment.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
kshb.com
Humid tonight, hot tomorrow with storms possible in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night with a cold front. Tonight: Warm and humid with a breeze. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72°. Monday: 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15...
KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
