Read full article on original website
Related
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn Start New Business Without Wives Meri and Janelle Included
Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown seems to be proving again that wife Robyn Brown may be his “favorite” by starting a new business venture with her, while excluding fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. Kody and Robyn applied to start a company called Dabsark Entertainment, LLC...
'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Meri Brown Left Husband Kody For Good After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sparked rumors that she'd finally accepted her relationship with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, is over for good after she was spotted sharing an inspirational message to social media sans her wedding ring. Article continues below advertisement. "Don't mind me, I'm just over here on...
Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Bump Photos
Expanding the family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. The TLC star announced the exciting news on July 29 and has taken fans on her journey with photos of her growing baby bump.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Star Reveals Gender of Impending Twins: What is Mykelti Brown Having?!?
Mykelti Brown has some exciting news to share. On Tuesday, the occasional Sister Wives star followed up on her June reveal that she’s pregnant with twins… by telling fans whether she’s expecting two boys; two girls; or one of each gender. Are you prepared to find out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble
The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t
The Brown family is experiencing a lot of changes. 'Sister Wives' fans think Kody Brown would like Janelle and Meri Brown to leave him. He won't divorce them, though.
Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Difficult’ Split From Husband Morgan Evans: ‘We Are Both Fragile’
It's over. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and husband Morgan Evans are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my...
8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More
Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Duggar News: Anna Duggar Appears to Be Missing From Her Brother’s Baby Shower
Anna Duggar allegedly didn't go to her brother's baby shower in August 2022. Here's the latest Duggar news regarding Josh and Anna Duggar.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Sister Wives’ Robyn and Kody Brown Argue After Christine Brown Kicks Him Out: ‘I’m Not Going to Play That Game’
Fighting family. Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown got into an argument after Christine Brown kicked him out of their house. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 11, episode obtained by Us Weekly, Kody, 53, was seen having a heated conversation with his fourth wife, Robyn, 43. “I don’t understand anything,” he said after Christine, 50, put all of his things in boxes and told him to move out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split As He Files For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: Report
Alexis Bledel, 40, and her husband Vincent Kartheiser, 43, have split. The Mad Men actor filed for divorce after eight years of marriage on Aug. 10 at Putnam County Supreme Court in New York, Us Weekly reported Wednesday, Aug. 17. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment. alexis bledel.
Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia
Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is Ready for Kindergarten in Adorable Back-to-School Pics
Watch: Dream Kardashian Shows Off Influencer Baker Skills on Instagram. Almost too cool for school. For Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, the school year has officially started and in honor of the occasion, the Real Black Chyna star shared the cute photographic proof of the 5-year-old's milestone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Fashionista! Katey Duggar Poses in Cute Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son True: Photo
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey,...
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
bravotv.com
This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
E! News
207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0