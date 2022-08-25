Arkansas Gridiron Icons podcast: The legendary Frank McClellan

By Kyle Sutherland

Frank McClellan became a head football coach at 27 years old while still living in his home state of Mississippi. Three years later, McClellan took a chance and moved his family more than two and a half hours away across the Mississippi River to unknown Barton, Arkansas — a community that is essentially just Walnut Corner, where Highway 49 meets Highway 1. After compiling an 0-3 playoff record in his first eight seasons, McClellan led the Bears to a 14-0 record and their first state title in 1978.

McClellan returned to Mississippi for one season in 1980 but realized Barton was where he wanted to build his legacy for himself and the community. He did just that, ultimately becoming the winningest coach in Arkansas history — he won eight state championships and set multiple records that will likely never be broken. These successes led to him earning a spot in both the National High School Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

On Episode 16, six different perspectives honor the "Head Bear" featuring Little Rock School District administrator Kenny Stephens (4:50) who grew up in Barton, McClellan's longtime friend and West Memphis legend Grafton Moore (13:45) , McClellan's former assistants Billy Elmore (20:45) , Jim Sain (32:13) and Lanny Dauksch (46:00) and current Barton head coach Spencer Adams (53:50) .

Listen on the link below or on Spotify .