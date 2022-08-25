Read full article on original website
Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
Ariel Winter Posts Then and Now Video of ‘Modern Family’ Reunion at Sarah Hyland’s Wedding
Ariel Winter was one of the lucky guests who attended Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams, an event that included a little Modern Family cast reunion. Now that the celebrations have ended, Winter got a bit nostalgic for days passed, sharing a then vs. now video of the Modern Family cast during filming for the hit series and at the momentous wedding.
Reese Witherspoon Shares Collection of Adorable Dog Snaps on Instagram
Reese Witherspoon celebrated the joy of living with dogs in an adorable new post made on social media today. In it, the actress shared some sweet and hilarious life snapshots with her pets. "Life is just better with dogs. 🥰," the 46-year-old wrote in the Instagram caption–and she's right about...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest
“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
Irina Shayk Shares Tropical Vacation Photos With Ex Bradley Cooper on Instagram
Irina Shayk shocked the internet when she posted new photos of her vacation with ex Bradley Cooper. While the two share a five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and successfully co-parent her, they haven't been together romantically since 2019. Now, the Russian model posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram of...
Paris Hilton Jams to New Britney Spears Single in All Pink Sweat Suit in New TikTok
Paris Hilton may be the number one Britney Spears fan in the world—after all, she bailed on the president in favor of attending the superstar's wedding. The reality star took a moment to jam to Spears' newest single "Hold Me Closer"—a duet with Elton John, remixing his '70s classic "Tiny Dancer"—which dropped today, Aug. 26.
Lizzo Jokes About Her Extreme 2022 MTV VMAs Look
Lizzo made an impressive entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, taking over the black carpet with a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress. But, of course, the singer also had a little fun with it all, joking on social media about the size of the dress. Lizzo...
Jimmy Fallon Was Trending at the MTV VMAs for a Hilarious Reason
Fans couldn't enough of Jimmy Fallon at the MTV Video Music Awards. The talk show host was seen sporting a Hawaiian shirt at the awards show while rocking a scruffy beard and mustache. Though it's not his usual look, everyone really seemed to dig it as the Tonight Show host began trending on Twitter almost immediately.
Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on Why 'A Lot of People Got Crushed' on 'AGT' Tonight
Night four of America’s Got Talent’s Live Shows was a surprise as several of the acts received criticism from the judges, especially when Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara thought that their Live Show performances hadn’t risen to a level above their audition. “You...
Fans Go Wild Over 'Stranger Things' Cast Members' Reunion Selfie
Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things haven't forgotten about what could have been between Grace Van Dien and Joseph Quinn in the show's latest season, and now the actors are giving viewers some more highly-requested content together. Van Dien, the 25-year-old actress who plays cheer queen Chrissy Cunningham on Season 4...
'Euphoria's' Sydney Sweeney Responds to Mom's 60th Birthday Controversy
Sydney Sweeney is responding to the controversy surrounding her mother's 60th birthday party. On Saturday, the actress shared photos of her mom Lisa's "hoedown" surprise birthday party that caused a commotion on social media after fans assumed that she was making a political statement. "No better way to celebrate my...
See Duchess Megan's Stunning New Black-and-White Portrait
Duchess Meghan looks absolutely stunning in a new portrait released to mark the launch of Archetypes, a 12-part podcast series whose first episode was launched last week. In the gorgeous photograph the Duchess of Sussex wears her long hair loose over her shoulders and a simple white tank top. In...
MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Stars Reveal Emotional Comeback in Exclusive Interview
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was a big night for more than just this year's winners, nominees, performers, and hosts–but some of the most iconic players from MTV's The Challenge!. We caught up with All Stars 2 Challengers Tina Barta, Yes Duffy, MJ Garrett, and Rachel Robinson–four of...
Photos! Don’t Miss a Look at All the Fierce Fashions From the 2022 MTV Video Awards Red Carpet
The 2022 MTV Video Awards, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, took place tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey -- and Parade.com has a look at the must-see fashions from the red carpet. The awards show was one to remember with entertainment provided...
Chris Hemsworth Shares Adventurous Videos of His Kids Enjoying Extreme Sport
Chris Hemsworth is making daredevils out of his children by introducing them to extreme sports hobbies. The actor shared some videos and a picture of his kids riding dirt bikes around what might be his family's property in Australia on Instagram yesterday, Aug. 29. Two videos show the kids doing...
TikTok User Recounts Hilarious Mark Wahlberg Encounter in Viral Video
Mark Wahlberg is learning all of the hip new things "kids" are doing these days!. A TikTok user, whose name is Nadia (nadiasultanx on the app), shared a sweet story about an encounter she had with the actor. The video shows the fan sitting down in front of the camera...
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Team Up for Movie About Their Teen Romance
Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass are working together for a new movie about their ‘90s love story. The Boy Meets World actress announced the project during Monday’s episode of her podcast Pod Meets World, co-hosted by Will Friedle and Rider Strong. Lauren Lapkus and Mary Holland will pen...
