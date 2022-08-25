Elk City seeking to capitalize off last year's 10-win breakthrough

By Nate Aker

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Elk City Elks.

HEAD COACH

Zac Maynard, 1st season

RETURNING STARTERS

4 offense, 4 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 10-3

District record: 5-2, 3rd in District 4A-1

Playoffs: Was defeated, 17-7, by Clinton in Class 4A semifinals

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FB Levy Owens, 6–0, 235, Sr.

Owens should have an exciting upcoming season for the Elks in 2022. At fullback, he has a bevy of talented linemen to help him open up lanes and provide beneficial reps on the ground.

He will also look to be an obstructor as a blocker himself for the Elks’ running backs, working on his ability to stay in front of defenders in pursuit to maximize rushing yardage.

OL Logan Trevino, 6-2, 295, Sr.

Trevino has been a reliable blocker and protector on the offensive line for Elk City. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound offensive lineman has consistently proven himself as a hard worker and a leader of that offensive line.

As a senior in the upcoming season, he’ll look to increase his production value and solidify himself as a college-ready lineman.

DT Trace Decker, 6-4, 290, Sr.

Decker is one of two highly-touted athletes along the defensive front for the Elks. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the intimidating defensive tackle is one to avoid for ball carriers of opposing teams.

As a junior last season, Decker amassed 15 tackles for loss, as well as seven sacks.

It should be an enticing upcoming season for the senior, proving to be a breakout year to bolster his recruitment.

DT Gage Eastman, 6-3, 240, Sr.

Alongside Decker on the interior of that defensive line is Eastman, which will construct a duo that offensive lines will continuously have problems containing throughout next season. In his junior year last season, Eastman proved to be a force, tallying 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

It should shape up to be another disruptive season for the senior in his final year at Elk City, as he looks to provide even more value along that defensive line by pressuring offenses in 2022.

FS Cooper Patton, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Patton is yet another impressive defensive athlete for Elk City. At free safety, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior will look to break off another productive season for the Elks. As a junior in 2021, the ball hawk hauled in four interceptions, while also proving his tackling prowess by tallying 88 tackles.

He will certainly be an important leadership piece to this Elk City secondary as a third-year starter in 2022.

OUTLOOK

After stumbling to two back-to-back zero-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, as well as only a three-win season in 2020, the Elks had a breakthrough in 2021.

Stamping their name into the playoff bid last season, they fell just 10 points shy of reaching the state title game against Clinton, who went on to defeat Tuttle to claim the 4A title. This coming season in 2022, Elk City should have a large amount of firepower on both sides of the ball to help meet its aspirations of a state championship.

Offensively, senior fullback Levy Owens should help lead the way on the ground behind senior offensive lineman Logan Trevino, and junior slot receiver Cooper Garbarino will look to have a new-found impact with more playing time as a primary target.

Defensively, senior defensive linemen Trace Decker and Gage Eastman will look to pick up off last year’s dominance, as the two combined to accumulate 37 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Behind them will be free safety Cooper Patton, who causes havoc for quarterbacks through hawking the ball down for deflections and interceptions.

Now, with a new slate of incoming upperclassmen and a few talented returning starters, the Elks hope to reach that next level in attaining a state championship title - a feat they haven’t reached since 1998.

COACH SAID

"We're excited. We think we've got the right pieces and people in place to try and make another run at it or be highly competitive and ultimately, that's the goal. ... I just think we're kind of at that point, and we've got things going in the right direction." - Zac Maynard