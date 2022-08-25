Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire near San Gabriel Dam in Angeles National Forest 25% contained
AZUSA, Calif. (CNS) — A roughly 110-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam in the Angeles National Forest was 25% contained Tuesday. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials.
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
spectrumnews1.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff’s sergeant alleges retaliation for criticizing Villanueva
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former sheriff’s sergeant sued Los Angeles County Tuesday, saying she has been unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, but also maintaining that county leaders have not done enough to protect her.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County could improve to ‘low’ COVID activity level in next week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Just weeks after moving from the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category to the "medium" rating thanks to falling hospitalization rates, Los Angeles County could soon graduate into the "low" category as case numbers continue to fall, the public health director said Tuesday. What You...
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigating the LA County Sheriff’s Department
Testimonies have uncovered more evidence of misconduct occurring inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Members of the department continued to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission last week about alleged deputy gangs. “When a gang hurts people, kills people; That’s a gang, sir. And as far as whether...
spectrumnews1.com
Local home builders offer incentives to boost sales
CYPRESS, Calif. — With rising mortgage rates, higher prices, supply chain issues, and changing buyer sentiment, home builders are boosting incentives like they did pre-pandemic to lure prospective buyers amid sluggish home sales. Melia Homes in Cypress offers prospective qualified home buyers as low as a 4.6% 30-year fixed-rate...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council members delay Heather Hutt’s nomination for 10th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council did not consider the appointment of Heather Hutt Tuesday to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, with the item failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing. Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion...
spectrumnews1.com
Pet owners urged to take precautions to protect animals from heat
PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged Tuesday to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement. Officials with Pasadena Humane said heat issues can lead to a...
spectrumnews1.com
Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; suspect sought
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
spectrumnews1.com
Bass overtakes Caruso in new LA mayoral poll
On “LA Times Today,” Rep. Karen Bass overtakes Rick Caruso in new LA mayoral poll. Also on the show, strippers organize with an actors’ union, and fraternities are disaffiliating from USC, prompting harsh warnings from the university. Crenshaw football has fallen on hard times, and a rebuilding...
spectrumnews1.com
Rebuilding the Crenshaw High School football team
Crenshaw High School football was once one of the top programs in Los Angeles. But the football team has fallen on hard times, and the challenge of rebuilding it has become an ongoing battle. LA Times prep sports reporter Luca Evans wrote about the many obstacles to overcome to help restore this once proud tradition. Evans joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
