The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO