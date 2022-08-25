Read full article on original website
BET
Lil Wayne Gets Items Thrown At Him During His Set At A Recent Show
Unfortunately, this trend where fans throw trash at artists continues as Lil Wayne has become the latest victim of this treatment. A viral clip has surfaced on social media of the Young Money founder stopping mid-performance after having items thrown at him on stage, threatening to end his show early.
HipHopDX.com
Trey Songz: Woman Claims She Was Offered $200K Bribe To Paint Singer As ‘Next R. Kelly’
Miami, FL – Trey Songz is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, but one woman has come forward with claims she was offered a $200,000 to paint the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”. According to TMZ, Mariah Thielen testified in a recent court hearing she...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Denies SKIMS Tape Injured Woman Who Filed Lawsuit: Report
Another day, another lawsuit filed against a Kardashian-Jenners. The famed family is no stranger to finding themselves on the receiving end of legal trouble, often tied to one of their numerous businesses. Kim Kardashian has faced off against people who have taken her to court for trademarks and copyright infringement allegations, but this time, a customer claims one of the mogul's products caused her physical injuries.
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her Father
The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
thesource.com
“Godfather” of Gorilla Stone Gang Gets 20+ Years For Racketeering In Casanova RICO Case
An exclusive report from VladTV has revealed that the rapper Casanova’s co-defendant and the “Godfather” of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” was sentenced the 20 years plus eight months in federal prison for racketeering this week. Federal prosecutors recommended 2-24 years behind bars for Donovan...
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ain’t It Funny: Ja Rule Finally Condemns Irv Gotti’s Ashanti Comments After Murder Inc. Head Shades Singer AGAIN
Irv Gotti still has Ashanti on the brain and the singer’s “brother” is finally putting out a statement on what’s transpired. Since his recent chatty appearance on Drink Champs, many people have urged Irv Gotti to stop discussing an alleged private relationship with Ashanti that happened twenty years ago, but Irv’s loose lips just keep on running. Even Rapper Fat Joe publicly dragging him wasn’t enough to quiet him, and in his latest interview, the record executive spoke on the songstress, AGAIN.
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Jackson Estate Targeted LaToya Jackson Over Explosive "Murder" Claims in Memoir
Things have always been complicated for Michael Jackson’s surviving family. They always will be. Attorneys for MJ’s estate are taking serious aim at LaToya Jackson. LaToya, of course is the sister of the late music legend. She is no stranger to the industry herself. However, her memoir and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Fiancée Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claims After Lawyer Calls Her "Insane"
R. Kelly's fiancée is doubling down on claims that she's pregnant with the imprisoned singer's child. Last week, Joycelyn Savage revealed in an excerpt from her tell-all book, Love & Joy Of Robert, that she is carrying his child. "Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was...
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?
The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Complex
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors
Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
