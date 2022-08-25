ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

No one you know
5d ago

By the way, he has been in office Ali most a full term. Why hasn’t he done these new things already? Incumbent politicians all run the same playbook.

klax-tv.com

Cassidy Speaks to North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance

ALEXANDRIA – Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke to the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance, a group of business leaders and other citizens seeking to improve Central Louisiana. Cassidy spoke on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which is yielding great benefits for Central Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Rotary Club Hosts their Annual Football Pigskin Preview Program

The Alexandria Rotary Club hosted their Annual Football Pigskin Preview Program. This is a chance for schools to introduce their football players and coaches. The Rotary Club chose 9 schools to discuss their football high school and college programs. Pineville High Football Coach Bryant Bell says he wants to keep...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Police Release Comprehensive Crime Plan

The Alexandria Police Department released a comprehensive plan on their operations and mission to fight crime and maintain public safety in the city. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the plan that has been in effect but is consistently evolving. A statement released on the APD Facebook...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Alexandria, LA
klax-tv.com

City of Alexandria announces Road Closure

There will be a road closure starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and MacArthur Drive. Traffic will be diverted to the MacArthur Drive service road. The closure is expected to last for three weeks while Rylee Contracting makes drainage improvements for the City...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Big-name Louisiana Republicans on Hand for Annual Reagan Fundraiser

The Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee held their annual Ronald Reagan dinner fundraiser Saturday. On hand were some big Republican names throughout the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Randy Wiggins is the Chairman of the Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee and he...
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

La DOTD Announces Project on US 171

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that, weather permitting, work will begin on the US 171 Acceleration Lane project on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and will continue for approximately (3) three months. This acceleration lane project is located on US 171 at its intersection with Cryer Cemetery Rd. This 0.364 mile project will receive clearing and grubbing, grading, drainage structures, class II base course, asphalt concrete pavement, and related work.
VERNON PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Man Arrested Following Standoff in Martin Park

Alexandria, La. (August 27, 2022) – An Alexandria man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a standoff with police at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out. The suspect was captured following a standoff.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish

Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
ELTON, LA
Eunice News

Panic over gun fears cuts the St. Landry Parish Jamboree in Opelousas short

Jitters over gun violence were evident at Friday night’s St. Landry Parish Jamboree. The jamboree was cut short when panic about a possible shooting overwhelmed the crowd at Donald Gardner Stadium. Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon issued a video statement about the incident on social media Saturday. “The first thing I want to make clear is that there was no gunfire. No shooting. Absolutely…
westcentralsbest.com

Alexndria Man Arrested After Standoff With Police

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect went into a residence and refused to come out. The suspect was captured following a brief standoff. Travis Roy, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of resisting arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Lena has been arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 1 southbound at the I-49 entrance ramp. The Boyce Police Department said on August 25 they pulled over Jordan T. Barron, 23, and said they discovered the following items in his vehicle: a bag containing approximately 20 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a semi-automatic 9mm handgun with four loaded magazines, two cell phones and over $11,000.
LENA, LA

