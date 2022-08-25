ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

ABC4

Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft. Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26. The police […]
SANDY, UT
Draper, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Draper, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
ksl.com

Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem

OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
kjzz.com

Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

ABC4

The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Man arrested at West Jordan gym for fighting and stabbing 2 people

A man was arrested in West Jordan on Friday after reportedly stabbing two people during a fight that started over a basketball game. 30-year-old Kirby Zou now faces three misdemeanor counts of assault and two third degree felony charges for aggravated assault. The arrest report says that Zou was playing...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Six arrested in Salt Lake City street racing operation

SALT LAKE CITY — Six arrests have been made and 11 cars have been towed following an operation to stop illegal street racing in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said on Friday, Aug. 26, into the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, law enforcement saturated areas within the city known to have street racing. During the investigation, information developed that led the Utah Highway Patrol to a speed racing event near 2400 South, 4300 West, where six arrests were made.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

