SALT LAKE CITY — Six arrests have been made and 11 cars have been towed following an operation to stop illegal street racing in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said on Friday, Aug. 26, into the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, law enforcement saturated areas within the city known to have street racing. During the investigation, information developed that led the Utah Highway Patrol to a speed racing event near 2400 South, 4300 West, where six arrests were made.

