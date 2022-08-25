Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
1 dead, 2 critically injured after dishwashing liquid served at San Mateo senior living home
A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Two other residents at the Atria Park of San Mateo were sent to the hospital and are in critical condition, NBC Bay Area reported. The woman was also transported but later died.
KSBW.com
Raising awareness on fentanyl overdose on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County leaders will come together Tuesday to push the process of education, raising awareness and outlining a strategy to fight the fentanyl crisis. “We have more Americans dying from overdose than ever before in history," said Dr. Casey Grover. "I think we in Monterey County,...
KSBW.com
West End Celebration enters final hours as mural nears completion
SAND CITY, Calif. — More than 150 artists and food vendors filled the streets of Sand City this weekend transforming the area into an open air gallery. "West End is all love and good vibes, it is all local artists, local people it is very well curated," said West End vendor Carrie Mcwithey.
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say 29-year-old Jose Gomez Jr. of Salinas was shot while trying to break into a home The post Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in appeared first on KION546.
Lights go out in Oakland amid huge power outage
More than 24,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland area were temporarily without power on Thursday due to a large outage.
Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina
Three people are dead after a moving truck hit a power pole on Blanco Road near Marina on Friday. The post Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina appeared first on KION546.
California billboards seen in LA and SF warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting
The troubling image invokes the mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
2 dead in fiery overnight crash on Highway 13 in Oakland
OAKLAND – Two people died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. near the Redwood Road off-ramp on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, the two people were in a vehicle traveling south when the vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit some trees, CHP officials said. Flames engulfed the vehicle in the crash. The far-right lane of the highway was closed while officers investigated. The lane has since reopened, according to the CHP. Neither person's name was available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Wednesday afternoon because their next of kin had not been notified yet.
Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]
1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In 1979, two newlyweds who had just moved to the U.S. with their military husbands stationed at Fort Ord were murdered 15 days apart. Uicha Malgieri and Helga DeShon lived across the way from one another. Uicha, from Korea, lived with her husband at 205 Cosky Drive. Helga, from Germany, lived at 204 Cosky The post 1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart appeared first on KION546.
Deputies investigating homicide off Arroyo Seco Road
ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say at least one person was killed. The only other details investigators would share is that The post Deputies investigating homicide off Arroyo Seco Road appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs bill in support of families of fallen officers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom has signed Senate Bill 850, ensuring families of fallen officers receive their full survival benefits regardless of family structure. The legislation was authored by Sen. John Laird in honor of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was fatally shot in an ambush on June 6, 2020, while responding to a call for service.
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.
fox29.com
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
KSBW.com
Alleged arsonist pleads not guilty to 9 felony counts
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is a transient who reportedly went on a fire-starting spree when he set eight fires just two weeks ago. Mitchell Swienton has been on the fire department's radar for the last nine years. He always seemed to plead down the charges and receive probation.
