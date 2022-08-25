Read full article on original website
San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most
The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
NWS issues 'excessive heat warning' for San Diego County
Today starts an extended heat wave for San Diego County, even folks along the coast will need to find ways to beat the heat. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado went out to find folks doing just that. Start hydrating, put on that sunscreen and create a plan to stay cool because...
San Diego Unified schools are back in session
California’s second largest school district, San Diego Unified, welcomed students for what may be the most normal school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Then, one of the three former SDSU football players accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, was released by his current NFL team on Saturday. The other two are no longer on the SDSU roster. And, this fall, thousands of young new students are attending school for the first time. But according to county data, very few of them have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. And, as California embarks on a massive expansion of transitional kindergarten, space in after school programs for the newest students is becoming a big problem. Next, its been one year since 13 service members died along with more than a hundred Afghans when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport. We bring you a story about how the Marines rescued a group of young female Afghan skateboarders. And, a new book offers Afghan perspectives on America’s longest war.
Hot spell to bring week's worth of 'excessive' heat to San Diego area
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for all of Southern California, starting Tuesday. Temperatures could be as high as 15 degrees above normal, and KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the hot and humid weather is expected to last for days. August will end on a high...
After-school care lacking in California's ambitious expansion of transitional kindergarten
Sara LaPietra and her husband Vince thought they’d won the childcare equivalent of the lottery. Their four-year-old son Teddy got a spot in their local school’s transitional kindergarten, or TK, class. That meant they could stop paying $2,000 a month for his preschool, and the speech and occupational...
Q&A: how the pandemic has changed our children's lives
On Monday, San Diego Unified students returned to class for their first day of the new school year. With the excitement of school comes the reality that many children are still feeling the effects of extended school closures during the coronavirus pandemic. A new book from journalist Anya Kamenetz documents...
San Diego Unified kicks off school year with expanded UTK, free meal program
Students in San Diego Unified went back to school today. Most of them returned to campus in-person for the fall semester. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez takes us to the district’s newest high school and the kick off celebration. The San Diego Unified School District welcomed students back to...
Digital Gym Cinema launches cult film series
Digital Gym Cinema kicks off a new weekly film series called DGC Video. The films won’t be screened off of old VHS tapes, but the series is meant to harken back to the cult favorite staff picks you used to find at your favorite video store. Depending on your...
SDSU athletics on rape allegations
San Diego State University’s athletic director on Monday denied the football program ignored rape allegations. In other news, a journalist from San Diego talks about his book that tells the stories of people living in Afghanistan. Plus, the new school year has begun for the San Diego Unified School District with no mask requirement.
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations
This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
