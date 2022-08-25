Read full article on original website
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
Café at UM-Flint holds grand-reopening celebration
FLINT, Mich. - Some Mid-Michigan area college students were able to enjoy some free food and fun on Monday. Clint's Café at the University of Michigan Flint held it's grand reopening on the 3rd floor of the UCEN building after being renovated. Students and staff came for free food,...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
North Flint food Market just months away from finishing construction; opening next year
FLINT, Mich. - After nearly a decade of planning, the North Flint Food Market is just months away from opening their doors for the first time becoming one of the few grocery stores inside the City of Flint. The market just received additional funding from the state to finished off...
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
Saginaw Splash Park to close for the 2022 season
SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw's Splash Park announces to close on September 5 at 7:00 p.m. for the 2022 season. Saginaw residents will have a few more days to chase summer at their local water park. The Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Anderson Celebration Park, will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado.
Local organization holds vendor event at Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint organization gave local vendors the opportunity to sell their wares at the Genesee Valley Mall Sunday. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a worldwide organization that was founded by Tanisha Thompson in 2015. According to Thompson, a lot of people can't afford to have their own space...
74-year-old man charged for exposing himself at bowling alley, Michigan State Police say
REESE, Mich. - A 74-year-old man has been arraigned on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure after allegedly fondling himself at a bowling alley in the City of Reese, police say. Michigan State Police responded to a report of a man exposing and touching himself at the Rocket Bowling Bar...
Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth holding job fair in September
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Love Christmas? Always wanted to be one of Santa' elves? Frankenmuth might have the next best thing. Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth will be filling a number of positions at its job fair Wednesday, September 7. Interested individuals should enter Bronner’s south entrance between 2 p.m....
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
16-month-old found dead in ditch had skull fracture, says prosecutor
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office has released new details on the case of a toddler that was found dead in Montrose Twp. last week. According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the 16-month-old was found to have a skull fracture. The father of the child was...
No reopen date set for Liberty Bridge due to delays
The Bay City Bridge Partners held an update on the rehabilitation of the Liberty Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge work began in February. The bridge is expected to see a full rehabilitation and modernization with:. Repairs and improvements to the footings & foundations, substructure, and superstructure. Bridge deck/roadway connections. Scour...
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
Richfield Public School Academy closes due to staff illness
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Richfield Public School Academy has announced it will be closed until September 6th due to staff illness. Saginaw Public Schools is trying to level this teacher and substitute teacher shortage by establishing the Grow Our Own Program. Dr. Ramont Roberts is the Superintendent of Saginaw Public...
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
