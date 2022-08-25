SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO