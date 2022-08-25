ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

nbc25news.com

Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Café at UM-Flint holds grand-reopening celebration

FLINT, Mich. - Some Mid-Michigan area college students were able to enjoy some free food and fun on Monday. Clint's Café at the University of Michigan Flint held it's grand reopening on the 3rd floor of the UCEN building after being renovated. Students and staff came for free food,...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
The Saginaw News

Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw Splash Park to close for the 2022 season

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw's Splash Park announces to close on September 5 at 7:00 p.m. for the 2022 season. Saginaw residents will have a few more days to chase summer at their local water park. The Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Anderson Celebration Park, will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Local organization holds vendor event at Genesee Valley Mall

FLINT, Mich. - A Flint organization gave local vendors the opportunity to sell their wares at the Genesee Valley Mall Sunday. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a worldwide organization that was founded by Tanisha Thompson in 2015. According to Thompson, a lot of people can't afford to have their own space...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth holding job fair in September

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Love Christmas? Always wanted to be one of Santa' elves? Frankenmuth might have the next best thing. Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth will be filling a number of positions at its job fair Wednesday, September 7. Interested individuals should enter Bronner’s south entrance between 2 p.m....
FRANKENMUTH, MI
nbc25news.com

No reopen date set for Liberty Bridge due to delays

The Bay City Bridge Partners held an update on the rehabilitation of the Liberty Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge work began in February. The bridge is expected to see a full rehabilitation and modernization with:. Repairs and improvements to the footings & foundations, substructure, and superstructure. Bridge deck/roadway connections. Scour...
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Richfield Public School Academy closes due to staff illness

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Richfield Public School Academy has announced it will be closed until September 6th due to staff illness. Saginaw Public Schools is trying to level this teacher and substitute teacher shortage by establishing the Grow Our Own Program. Dr. Ramont Roberts is the Superintendent of Saginaw Public...
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen drowns in Milford Township lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
MONTROSE, MI

Community Policy