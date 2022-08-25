Opinion: Educational choice is not only needed for schools now, but it’s needed to see what schools are capable of becoming

Read full article on original website
Related
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Paving a path for universal health care in the state continues, despite its unfulfilled promises elsewhere
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center discusses the attempt by Washington state officials to continue the effort. Process questions dominated Washington state’s Universal Health Care Commission meeting again this month. There were phases of work being outlined, charts to see and a chicken-egg discussion about where operational and governance roles bounce off one another.
ClarkCountyToday
Rocksolid Community Teen Center celebrates 20 years of making an impact
Rocksolid Community Teen Center welcomes the public, past and present board members, staff, volunteers, and families of past and present teens. Rocksolid Community Teen Center is celebrating 20 years of making an impact with youth in our community on Fri., Sept. 9 starting at 4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. The celebration will be held at Rocksolid Community Teen Center 12919 NE 159th Street in Brush Prairie.
ClarkCountyToday
Teen driver involved in single-vehicle collision in Hockinson
Initial investigation found the driver left the roadway, lost control and rolled. The teen driver in a single-vehicle collision in Hockinson was ejected from the vehicle and found on the roadway. On Friday (Aug. 26) at about 9:49 a.m., personnel from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Fire District...
Comments / 0