Read full article on original website
Keith Parson
5d ago
things you should have been doing and should continue to do when you hire dependable and good people.
Reply(1)
3
Related
wevv.com
North Posey High School moves to eLearning Tuesday
A Posey County, Indiana school will be making some changes to students schedules. North Posey County officials say North Posey High School will have an eLearning day Tuesday, August 30th. The district says the school has been without air condition due to a technical issue, which is still being resolved.
14news.com
Union Co. officials encourage residents to sign up for internet notifications
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County officials are encouraging Kenergy customers, who are interested in internet service, to sign up for notifications. They say if you are interested, you need to sign up for notifications to see when internet service will be available in your area. They say it...
14news.com
Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
14news.com
Henderson Lions Club gives more than $28k in grants to community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One community organization spent their Tuesday giving back. The Henderson Lions Club gave more than 20 grants totaling to $28,750. Officials say the money will help local non-profits continue to serve people in Henderson. Marsha’s Place Pregnancy Resource Center is one of those non-profits benefitting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
hazard-herald.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Owensboro
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Owensboro, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wevv.com
Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro
A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
14news.com
Evansville’s recycling program suspended this week due to equipment issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city’s recycling program is suspended this week. Officials say that’s due to equipment problems. We’re told the baling machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is not operational and parts to repair it may not be available until later this week. Residential recycling collections...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Construction on new Warrick Co. pickleball courts starts Tues. night
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts started Tuesday night in Warrick County. The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana broke ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road. Officials say the project will add 10 courts to the park.
14news.com
YouthBuild Evansville holds graduation ceremony
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony is now in the books in downtown Evansville. YouthBuild is an education program designed to teach young people housing construction and regulations while receiving their high school equivalent degree. 13 students graduated from the program. After nine months, many of these students...
wevv.com
Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems. A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ingram Marine Group worker dies in accident on Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, IN — An Ingram Marine Group worker died in an accident on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana on Friday. Ingram Barge President and CEO John Roberts confirmed the death in a statement, which read in full:. Belt, a Marshfield, Missouri man, was working out of Paducah. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week. Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. [Previous Story: EVSC board approves Amy Word’s...
14news.com
Henderson soap shop closing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson business has closed its doors. After 11 years, Lucia Soaps Etc. has closed. The owners posted on Facebook saying they’re closing one chapter of their lives and opening another. They say while their storefront is closing, some of their products may still pop...
14news.com
Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation working to raise money for Honor Guard
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation is hoping to help raise money for a new bus. Officials say the bus will be used by American Legion Honor Guard to travel to funeral services of military veterans. The honor guard performs military rites to honor veterans and comfort...
14news.com
USI Recreation Fitness and Wellness building renovations underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the University of Southern Indiana’s facilities is undergoing a major renovation. Officials say the Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center will soon grow by 3,100 square feet, allowing more space for university services and departments. There will also be office space for religious life,...
14news.com
Crews repair 2 water main break in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water crews were working a water main break on Reitz Hill on Tuesday. Officials tell us that the water main broke in the area of Sonntag and Forest Avenue. Soon after the Reitz hill water main break was repaired, another water main broke on Dreier Boulevard and Forest Avenue.
14news.com
Owensboro library to be rededicated following remodel
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Addie Talbott Memorial Library has gotten an upgrade and will soon have a rededication to go with it. That library is located inside H.L. Neblett Community Center. Officials say through a grant provided by Atmos Energy, the library will get 247 new books as well...
14news.com
Tri-State 84-year-old checks ziplining off bucket list
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some of us are looking forward to fall, one Tri-State woman is making the most of summer. Rhonda Roberts sent us this video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic. Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic this weekend at Camp...
14news.com
New gas station planned for Lynch Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new gas station is in the works on Lynch Road. The developer tells us it’s a Huck’s station between Hitch and Peters Road and Maxx Road. It’s on the next Area Plan Commission agenda. We’ve reached out to Huck’s to find out...
Comments / 2