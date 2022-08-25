ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Keith Parson
5d ago

things you should have been doing and should continue to do when you hire dependable and good people.

wevv.com

North Posey High School moves to eLearning Tuesday

A Posey County, Indiana school will be making some changes to students schedules. North Posey County officials say North Posey High School will have an eLearning day Tuesday, August 30th. The district says the school has been without air condition due to a technical issue, which is still being resolved.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Henderson Lions Club gives more than $28k in grants to community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One community organization spent their Tuesday giving back. The Henderson Lions Club gave more than 20 grants totaling to $28,750. Officials say the money will help local non-profits continue to serve people in Henderson. Marsha’s Place Pregnancy Resource Center is one of those non-profits benefitting.
HENDERSON, KY
Daviess County, KY
Daviess County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro

A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville’s recycling program suspended this week due to equipment issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city’s recycling program is suspended this week. Officials say that’s due to equipment problems. We’re told the baling machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is not operational and parts to repair it may not be available until later this week. Residential recycling collections...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

YouthBuild Evansville holds graduation ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony is now in the books in downtown Evansville. YouthBuild is an education program designed to teach young people housing construction and regulations while receiving their high school equivalent degree. 13 students graduated from the program. After nine months, many of these students...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems. A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Ingram Marine Group worker dies in accident on Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, IN — An Ingram Marine Group worker died in an accident on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana on Friday. Ingram Barge President and CEO John Roberts confirmed the death in a statement, which read in full:. Belt, a Marshfield, Missouri man, was working out of Paducah. This...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC board member, bar owner court date moved up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next court appearance for EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, has been moved up from late next month to this week. Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. [Previous Story: EVSC board approves Amy Word’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson soap shop closing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson business has closed its doors. After 11 years, Lucia Soaps Etc. has closed. The owners posted on Facebook saying they’re closing one chapter of their lives and opening another. They say while their storefront is closing, some of their products may still pop...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

USI Recreation Fitness and Wellness building renovations underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the University of Southern Indiana’s facilities is undergoing a major renovation. Officials say the Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center will soon grow by 3,100 square feet, allowing more space for university services and departments. There will also be office space for religious life,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews repair 2 water main break in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water crews were working a water main break on Reitz Hill on Tuesday. Officials tell us that the water main broke in the area of Sonntag and Forest Avenue. Soon after the Reitz hill water main break was repaired, another water main broke on Dreier Boulevard and Forest Avenue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro library to be rededicated following remodel

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Addie Talbott Memorial Library has gotten an upgrade and will soon have a rededication to go with it. That library is located inside H.L. Neblett Community Center. Officials say through a grant provided by Atmos Energy, the library will get 247 new books as well...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Tri-State 84-year-old checks ziplining off bucket list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some of us are looking forward to fall, one Tri-State woman is making the most of summer. Rhonda Roberts sent us this video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic. Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic this weekend at Camp...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New gas station planned for Lynch Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new gas station is in the works on Lynch Road. The developer tells us it’s a Huck’s station between Hitch and Peters Road and Maxx Road. It’s on the next Area Plan Commission agenda. We’ve reached out to Huck’s to find out...
EVANSVILLE, IN

