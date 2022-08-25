Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is being evaluated after climbing the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. According to reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and climbed the side of the building. Fargo police, EMS, and a negotiator were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday. After...
wdayradionow.com
Eastbound lane on 13th Avenue in West Fargo to close for repairs
(West Fargo, ND) -- The eastbound left lane of 13th Avenue will close beginning Thursday, September 1st. The closure will run from 3rd Street E to 6th Street E. City work crews will work in preparation for underground repairs. City officials say traffic access will be maintained in each direction while the work takes place.. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 2nd. This work is part of phase 2 of a sewer collector system rehabilitation project,
wdayradionow.com
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
wdayradionow.com
Downtown Fargo brewery set to close despite outside success
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo brewery is closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced Monday that it would be closing. "Hey everyone. This is one of those posts you hope you never have to write. It is with deep sadness I have to inform you all that I will be closing Drumconrath Brewing," said Owner and Head Brewer Sam Corr in a statement posted to the Brewery's Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Gun scare caused panic at Fargo night club
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating a shooting threat that caused a panic at a local club Saturday night. Police say someone called the Northern Gentlemen's Club at some point in the night Saturday and threatened to shoot the place up. Patrons and employees panicked and fled...
wdayradionow.com
AG: Fargo policer officer's use of force "justified" in shooting death of Shane Netterville
(Fargo,ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the shooting in which Fargo Police Officer Adam O'Brien killed crime suspect Shane Netterville was "justified". The shooting happened in an apartment complex the morning of July 8th. "He made the vehicle into a deadly weapon," said Wrigley in describing the...
wdayradionow.com
Two arrested after FM Metro car, foot chase
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody after a car and foot chase early Tuesday morning that happened in both Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say that around 1:15 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the car they stopped fled into Moorhead. After leading Moorhead Police in a chase, the driver, identified as 39-year-old driver Paulita Ruiz, re-entered Fargo on I-94, exited at 25th street south and came to a stop in the 2000 block of the street.That is where Ruiz and her passenger, 32-year-old Skylar Poitra, got out and ran on foot.
wdayradionow.com
Gas prices continue on pace with National Average in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to track in concert with the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded here has fallen to a little over three dollars, 79 cents, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to settle at about three 85.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents show unwavering support of district, teachers as school year begins
(Fargo, ND) -- In the wake of much more local and national attention, the Fargo Public School District is still getting the thumbs up from several parents and guardians as the new school year gets rolling. "You always have to be aware of what's going on when it comes to...
wdayradionow.com
RedHawks auction off special jerseys to support Veterans Honor Flights
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks are helping veterans take their Next Honor Flight through donations raised this weekend. The RedHawks were wearing special jerseys during their last home stand of the season. After their rain-delayed win over Winnipeg on Sunday, the RedHawks auctioned off their jerseys, with the proceeds going to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.
wdayradionow.com
Concordia College Football HC Terry Horan Previews The Cobbers 2022 Season
Concordia Cobbers head football coach Terry Horan joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Terry previewed his teams 2022 season and their season opener at Valley City State University on Thursday evening.
Comments / 0