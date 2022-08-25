Shots fired at Fargo Police officers. Arrest warrant issued for tow truck driver & Little girl abducted.

Read full article on original website
Amber alert issued for abducted three-year-old girl in North Dakota
North Dakota authorities have issued an Amber alert for a missing three-year-old girl. Amirae Driver is believed to have been snatched by suspect Myron Cody Johnson, 45, in Mandaree, a census-designated community located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The alleged abduction took place around 1.20pm on Thursday. The toddler is described as Native American, 3ft tall, and weighing around 40 pounds, the National Center for Exploited Children said in a statement. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt. Mr Johnson may be driving a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country...
Complex
22-Year-Old Student Fatally Shot by Woman Who Posed as Stranded Driver, Police Say
22-year-old Adam Simjee from Apopka, Florida was fatally shot by a woman who he stopped to help after she posed as a stranded driver in Alabama. As reported by WBRC, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the student and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mikayla Paulus, pulled over to help a woman who claimed that her car wouldn’t start on Aug. 14. The couple were students at the University of Central Florida, and were driving through Talladega National Forest when the woman, Yasmine Hider, flagged them down. The woman pulled a gun on the couple, and forced them to walk into the woods. Simjee pulled out his own gun during the incident, and they exchanged gunfire, police said.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Huge Crocodile Swims by Onlookers With Man's Body in Its Jaws: Police
Police said the reptile was over 11 feet long, and attacked the man after he entered the lagoon, which has rules against swimming in it.
Mother and son found dead from apparent murder-suicide in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother and her 25-year-old son were allegedly found dead from an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Bismarck Police Department, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive to perform a welfare check. At the scene, officers reportedly found Michelle Myers of Tennessee and her son, Dylan Myers, deceased.
Stepfather sentenced to life after restaurant server rescues 'tortured' boy
ORLANDO, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the abuse of his stepchild, who was saved by a restaurant server. According to the State Attorney’s Office for Orange and Osceola Counties, on Dec. 31, 2020, at approximately 11 p.m., a Mrs. Potato Restaurant server noticed an 11-year-old victim with visible injuries being "deprived of food and beverages."
Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
Colo. man allegedly smoked pot with missing 7-year-old boy, locked him in chicken coop after doing meth
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly smoked pot with a 7-year-old boy, took him to his friend’s house, then locked him in a chicken coop. On Sunday, July 31, 7-year-old Ashton Laymon’s mother reported him missing to Fountain Police after he was last...
81-year-old woman and her daughter accused of poisoning, suffocating, burning 87-year-old ex-husband
LEWISTON, Idaho (TCD) -- An 81-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter are accused of suffocating and burning the elderly woman’s ex-husband in their home. According to the Lewiston Police Department, 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing in March, though he had reportedly not been seen since January. Lewiston Police said they started investigating Kay Morrison and her daughter Kimberly Morrison after Keith’s disappearance. Keith was reportedly Kimberly’s father and was once married to Kay.
22-year-old Alaska man gets nearly 100 years for killing 16-year-old classmate in 2016
PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing his 16-year-old classmate and burning his car in 2016. The Alaska Department of Law announced a judge handed Erick Almandinger a sentence of 79 years for first-degree murder, five years for first-degree assault, 10 years for kidnapping, five years for tampering with physical evidence, a $2,500 fine for arson, and a $2,500 fine for first-degree vehicle theft.
Iowa man accused of decapitating woman allegedly had 'Satanic' goat's head in his home
OSAGE, Iowa (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman whose skull was discovered in a state park last year. According to the criminal complaint, on July 12, 2021, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a teenager found a human skull at the Greenbelt River Trail Park. A deputy reportedly responded to the scene and recovered the skull.
Man accused of killing girlfriend is allegedly found dead in Oregon with gunshot wound to his head
HERBER CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 35-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend from Herber City, Utah, was allegedly found dead in Oregon. According to a news release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Aug. 15, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle parked near Hurrican Creek Road by a trailhead and found that it belonged to Michael Asman.
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
Miss. man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend’s 6-year-old child he was babysitting
TUPELO, Miss. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old child, who he was babysitting, and he was sentenced to over four decades in prison. According to the Daily Journal, on Nov. 12, 2019, Joshua Oakley was babysitting his girlfriend’s son...
Mom of 6-year-old girl thankful doorbell camera captured alleged attempted abduction
A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and the security camera footage obtained by CNN.
N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
12-year-old girl locked out of the house by her father's girlfriend
Proper punishment for your child is necessary for them to develop empathy for others, instill accountability, and gain self-control. According to Canadian Medical Association,. 20 years ago, the physical punishment of children was generally accepted worldwide and was considered an appropriate method of eliciting behavioural compliance that was conceptually distinct from physical abuse.
Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
