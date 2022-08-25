ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘It’s kind of scary’: Four injured in shooting in West Central neighborhood

By Erin Robinson
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people are hurt after a shooting at a West Central park early Thursday morning. The Spokane Police Department says three were teenagers, and a 40-year-old was also shot. All of them were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police believe a large crowd was at the park at the time of the shooting.

“It’s kind of scary. I really do think that this neighborhood has come a long way from where it was a couple of months ago or even a couple of years ago,” said Gwyneth Vance, who lives in the area. “But there definitely are some things that happen and go on that are a little scary, so considering I have a toddler, it’s a little nerve-racking.”

Dutch Jake’s Park has seen its ups and downs. The park was made over a few years ago to include better lighting and new landscaping after years of being rundown and unsafe.

Vance says she carries a taser with her. She’s lived in the area for a couple of months and has noticed what she calls “sketchy characters.”

“I’m a little overprotective of my daughter. I am always aware of my surroundings. As a mom of a small child, because she likes to run away and she loves to play, we’re always at the park so I’m always checking my surroundings,” Vance said.

Two blocks away in Kendall Yards, Danica Harnett who has two teenagers deals with all sorts of activity.

“They actually told me one day I was at work, and there was a gentlemen up in this front area and he was shooting up heroin. So, they were watching through the window and that was quite alarming,” she said.

Harnett moved to Kendall Yards eight years ago, and over time she’s added more security cameras to keep her family safe. She says she receives ring alerts every week or every two weeks about someone on her property.

“He had his pants down. I actually called crime check because he looked like he was kind of touching himself and then he knocked on my door. So there’s always something going on in this neighborhood,” Harnett said.

Harnett says she’s had a number of stuff stolen such as plants, flowers, and even a cap from her hose.

RELATED: 3 teenagers, 1 adult shot at Dutch Jake’s Park

Comments / 3

Sean Coorough
5d ago

what a wonderful job Senator Murray is doing for the state of Washington. she has done absolutely nothing for the state of Washington in 30 years and don't expect her to start now. homelessness and crime have been on the rise for the last 10 years and she has done absolutely nothing. vote for Tiffany Smiley if you want to get Spokane Washington back on track.

Reply
3
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Comments / 0

Community Policy