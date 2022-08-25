ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Football: 5 players who will blow up in 2022

Michigan State football is arguably more talented across the board this year compared to last. Which players could blow up in 2022?. Michigan State football improved in darn near every area this offseason. The Spartans added depth to the secondary, defensive line, linebacking corps, tight end room, and the backfield.
EAST LANSING, MI
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo’s post-coaching contract details revealed

Tom Izzo signed a huge contract extension with Michigan State basketball this summer and the details of his post-coaching days have been revealed. For years, there has been an ongoing debate about the eventual retirement of Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo. And ever since I was in college, the consensus opinion on his time remaining was always “3-5 years.”
EAST LANSING, MI

