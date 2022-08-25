Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
CO2 Pipelines in rural Iowa: A Democratic candidate’s view
I am Terry McGovern, the Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 67, which includes Buchanan and Delaware counties. I oppose the CO2 pipelines and, as a Delaware County landowner, I am 100 percent opposed to the use of eminent domain for private profits. Allowing eminent domain abuse like this sets a dangerous precedent for future generations of Iowa landowners. In Iowa, it is mainly the Republicans, led by Iowa’s wealthy GOP members Terry Branstad and Bruce Rastetter, who are behind the C02 pipelines and the use of eminent domain for private profits. Last session, Senate bill SF2160, called for a ban on eminent domain for private projects on agriculture land. Although that bill passed the Senate subcommittee, Republicans pulled the bill from the Senate agenda without explanation. For anyone with interest in this issue, I suggest you contact your Republican politicians, Dan Zumbach and Craig Johnson, for a straight answer on whether they support the pipeline and how they will vote regarding eminent domain abuse. If elected, I will fight to ban eminent domain for private profits and I will vote against running these dangerous, expensive, green-washed pipelines in our state. For other residents of Manchester and Independence, if a pipeline is run within a few miles of your home and it leaks, it will impact you as CO2 leaks are measured in miles not feet. See the story of Satartia, Mississippi to learn about the dangers of CO2 pipeline leaks.
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Waterloo
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KIMT
Dubuque County business survives nearly 70 years by changing
CASCADE, Iowa (AP) — During nearly 70 years, a Dubuque County business has retained its original purpose while expanding into manufacturing and information technology, all while maintaining family ties that stretch four generations. The late Ray Noonan Sr. founded Cascade Lumber Co. with his late wife, Mary, in May...
Hinson holds BBQ Bash, nearly two months ahead of midterms
The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Sunday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds,...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Mussett, Lois
Lois J. Mussett, age 89, of Mankato, MN and originally of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, First Congregational UCC, Mankato. Interment, Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, IA. Mankato Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.mankatomortuary.com. Born November 30, 1932, to Glapha A....
Photos: A stormy Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rain, and lightning, dampened the middle of the 2022 Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Lightning spotted just before 8:30 p.m. led organizers to delay the live entertainment until the storm had passed. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, resumed after the storm delay, but some market-goers had already headed home due to the rain.
Cedar Rapids Intersection to Close Monday for Construction Project
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An intersection in Cedar Rapids will close early next week and remain closed for all of next month. The intersection at 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close on Monday, August 29th, for utility work and pavement upgrades. The closure is expected to last through September, though there will still be access to businesses and residential areas.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.
Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022
In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
One guilty plea in violent Floyd County robbery
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent robbery in Floyd County. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 24. Law enforcement says Kathyleen and Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles...
FLOOD WATCH in effect through Sunday morning
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…. * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, with the highest risk in urban areas. * WHERE…A portion of north central Iowa, including the following counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. * WHEN…Through Sunday morning.
Cedar Rapids Police release name of man shot and killed by officers
UPDATE 2:10PM: The man killed by police has been identified as 22-year-old Cedar Rapids resident William Isaac Rich. CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One person is dead after being shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:55 a.m. at 5560 6th Street S.W at […]
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Waterloo
The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to have a public hearing and its first consideration for two solar power projects in Palo on Monday. Local veteran gives back to others who served through Five Seasons Stand Down event. Updated: 4 hours ago. Free food, haircuts, access to hygiene...
A Cedar Rapids Bar Has Reopened After Remodeling [PHOTOS]
It's a big week for Home Port in Cedar Rapids! The bar and restaurant has officially reopened for business after two months of being closed. As of yesterday, August 29th, Home Port has started welcoming customers again at 624 Center Point Rd NE in Cedar Rapids. The bar closed back in July because they wanted to do a few upgrades. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports:
Cedar Rapids man accused of violating no-contact order hours after it was issued
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after allegedly violating a no-contact order three times within two days after its issue. 34-year-old Curtis Larson allegedly went to the protected party’s residence Saturday night around 11:45, a few hours after being served with the no-contact order. He reportedly threw rocks at the woman’s window and then spoke to her, but fled before police arrived.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
