CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings
Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded from the Texans to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was selected by the Texans with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during his time with the Texans. Blacklock missed Houston's preseason finale with a groin issue but has presumably moved past the issue and could compete for a starting role on Minnesota's defensive line after Armon Watts was waived Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Surgery recommended
Belt received a second opinion on his right knee Tuesday and was recommended surgery, and he'll take the next 24 hours to weigh his options before deciding whether to undergo the procedure, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 34-year-old is battling chronic inflammation in his right...
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Drops down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Bickford to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Bickford covered 2.2 innings in total while making relief appearances in three of the past four days, so his demotion is likely the result of the Dodgers wanting to add a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Tuesday's game against the Mets. Right-hander Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A and will replace Bickford in the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Ken Giles: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Giles on Monday. His stint in the Giants organization lasted just one week, with Giles receiving his release after allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings across his three appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Giles will now look to move on to his third organization of the season, as he was previously cut loose by Seattle earlier this month.
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Released by Indianapolis
Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is a surprise, as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: RB starter not named by coach
As Week 1 approaches, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle notes that coach Lovie Smith declined Monday to name a starting running back in a Texans backfield that includes Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. When asked whether Pierce, who has been impressive during the preseason, had done enough...
CBS Sports
Ryquell Armstead: Let go by Jaguars
Armstead was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Armstead will look for another team after he spent the 2021 campaign on and off multiple practice squads. The running back has appeared in 18 career games -- all with the Jaguars -- turning 50 carries into 188 yards while also catching 17 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Given he has a serviceable body of work in the NFL, Armstead should be able to find another landing spot in the league.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
CBS Sports
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Survives roster cut
Kumerow remains on the Bills' current roster following Tuesday's major wave of cuts. The Bills currently don't have a punter and may not be done with preseason roster management, but for now Kumerow is one of seven receivers on the roster. While at least four players are ahead of him on the depth chart, this is a high-powered offense, so anyone that can potentially make a leap or two -- even if it's due to injuries -- is a name to remember.
