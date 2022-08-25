ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muldraugh, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Horse Cave Charged Murder Solicitation

A Horse Cave man has been charged with soliciting an individual to murder his estranged wife. Police said Warren 45 year-old Johnson had solicited an unnamed individual to murder his wife while incarcerated at the Hart County Jail. Police said he arranged for payment, and provided strategies to the individual...
HORSE CAVE, KY
wvih.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Outer Loop

A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop at New Cut Road Saturday night. During the preliminary investigation, Louisville Metro Police officers determined the driver of the motorcycle, 55 year-old Samuel Richmond, was driving eastbound on Outer Loop towards New Cut Road. A vehicle that was driving westbound on Outer Loop tried to make a left turn onto New Cut Road. That is when the car and motorcyclist collided in the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

TARC Employees Protest Ahead Of Contract End

More than a hundred union employees met in Downtown Louisville Saturday to protest working conditions under The Transit Authority of River City (TARC). Union workers said safety and higher wages are among their top concerns as TARC employees. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local President Lillian Brents said TARC is offering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Juvenile Faces Arson Charges

A fire was set at the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lyndon on Saturday. According to the Lyndon Police Chief, a female juvenile set a fire in one of the pods inside the center. During that time, three other juveniles got out of the area they were supposed to...
LYNDON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordon, KY
City
Muldraugh, KY
City
Brandenburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wvih.com

Federal Grant to Prevent Wrong-Way Crashes On Interstates

Just one day after a wrong-way crash in Louisville killed one person and injured three, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety on Interstates through innovative solutions to prevent wrong-way crashes. Kentucky’s Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Face Drug Charges After Disturbance

Hillview Police arrested two men after finding drugs, guns and money in a vehicle at a Shepherdsville gas station. Officers were sent on a call to 2780 Blue Lick Road at the Five Star gas station of a tip that two men were “creating a disturbance” in the parking lot.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy