A man is dead after a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop at New Cut Road Saturday night. During the preliminary investigation, Louisville Metro Police officers determined the driver of the motorcycle, 55 year-old Samuel Richmond, was driving eastbound on Outer Loop towards New Cut Road. A vehicle that was driving westbound on Outer Loop tried to make a left turn onto New Cut Road. That is when the car and motorcyclist collided in the intersection.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO