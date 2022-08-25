Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
CBS Sports
NFL preseason Week 3 winners and losers: Mitchell Trubisky, Baker Mayfield and rookie QBs take strides
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially in the books. That means real football is just around the corner. Before rosters are finalized and Week 1 preparations begin, however, which players and teams took big strides forward (or backward) in Week 3 of the exhibition schedule? Here's a look at some of the major winners and losers from the preseason finales:
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Browns cutting former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen as they trim roster to 53 players
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has more developments, this time with Josh Rosen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports the Browns are expected to cut Rosen to get down to the 53-man roster. There is no official announcement yet, but it's expected soon, with the deadline at 4 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings
Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded from the Texans to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was selected by the Texans with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during his time with the Texans. Blacklock missed Houston's preseason finale with a groin issue but has presumably moved past the issue and could compete for a starting role on Minnesota's defensive line after Armon Watts was waived Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Released by Indianapolis
Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is a surprise, as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: RB starter not named by coach
As Week 1 approaches, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle notes that coach Lovie Smith declined Monday to name a starting running back in a Texans backfield that includes Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. When asked whether Pierce, who has been impressive during the preseason, had done enough...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Survives roster cut
Kumerow remains on the Bills' current roster following Tuesday's major wave of cuts. The Bills currently don't have a punter and may not be done with preseason roster management, but for now Kumerow is one of seven receivers on the roster. While at least four players are ahead of him on the depth chart, this is a high-powered offense, so anyone that can potentially make a leap or two -- even if it's due to injuries -- is a name to remember.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Another target-free outing
Campbell started Saturday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps. While Campbell saw action in all three of the Colts' exhibitions, he only saw two passes comes his way and didn't haul in either of them. He thus enters the regular season with no in-game connections with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and Campbell also has ample competition for targets in the form of top wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce. On top of that, injuries have limited Campbell, a 2019 second-rounder himself, to 15 games and 34 catches through three campaigns.
CBS Sports
Deon Cain: Waived by Eagles
Cain was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Cain reeled in eight catches for 106 yards in three games this preseason, but he wasn't able to crack the Eagles' final roster. The wide receiver will likely have many teams interested in him, but if he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could end up back with the Eagles' practice squad to open the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Does not make final roster
The Ravens have waived McCrary, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. McCrary is a casualty to Baltimore's final roster cuts, as he was unable to move up the depth chart during the preseason. He spent time on the team's practice squad in 2021. He will be a candidate to start 2022 there again assuming he clears waivers.
Comments / 0