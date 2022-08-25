CCOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Binford, N.D. man was seriously injured in a rollover on Sunday, August 28th about 1:30 pm. The Highway Patrol said a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 was westbound on Hwy. 1 near MM 119, about 7 miles west of Cooperstown. The Dodge was towing a 2012 Elite Mfg gooseneck, flatbed trailer with scrap metal on the trailer. While westbound, the right rear tire of the Dodge separated from the vehicle. Because of the tire separation, the driver of the Dodge lost control. The vehicle combination entered the north ditch, and the Dodge rolled onto its top. The trailer came to rest on the top of the truck in the ditch.

