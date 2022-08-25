Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Fuel It Forward Assisting Transportation Needs Locally
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Bank Forward’s Penny Steckler was inspired and encouraged to do something for Jamestown after attending the Community Action Partnership Poverty Simulator earlier this year. Steckler says the simulator really opened her eyes on one of the biggest issues that may be facing those who...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Conducting Mosquito Fogging Tonight
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Crews will be doing mosquito fogging in the Northwest and Northeast parts of Jamestown tonight, Aug 30. Fogging will begin at approximately 9:00 P.M. and continue until finished. Parents are advised to keep children out of the streets and away from the fogging machines. Motorists...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Garbage Pickup Reminder
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public Works, City Hall offices and Transfer Station (landfill) will be closed on Monday, September 5th, for Labor Day. The Transfer Station will also be closed on Saturday, September 3rd. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, September 6th. Tuesday...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown, Valley City Named Tree City USA Communities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 54 communities from across the state will be recognized at the 32ND Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony sponsored by the North Dakota Forest Service and North Dakota State University. Honorees will be celebrated at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. The Trees Awards recognize...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Officers Cleared in Shooting Involving Jamestown Man
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has ruled that the actions of three Fargo police officers who were part of a deadly shooting in early July were justified. 28 year-old Shane Netterville of Jamestown died after he was shot in the chest by 11 year...
newsdakota.com
Binford Man Injured In Rollover
CCOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Binford, N.D. man was seriously injured in a rollover on Sunday, August 28th about 1:30 pm. The Highway Patrol said a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 was westbound on Hwy. 1 near MM 119, about 7 miles west of Cooperstown. The Dodge was towing a 2012 Elite Mfg gooseneck, flatbed trailer with scrap metal on the trailer. While westbound, the right rear tire of the Dodge separated from the vehicle. Because of the tire separation, the driver of the Dodge lost control. The vehicle combination entered the north ditch, and the Dodge rolled onto its top. The trailer came to rest on the top of the truck in the ditch.
newsdakota.com
U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Begins Sept. 1
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDDOT) – Distracted driving is dangerous and often deadly. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols the month of September to enforce the law on distracted driving for the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement period. 151 citations were issued for distracted driving during...
newsdakota.com
South Central Dakota Regional Council Releases Housing Study
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A housing study that began in the Fall of 2021 has been completed and released according to the South Central Dakota Regional Council (SCDRC). The Region VI Housing Study was conducted for the nine counties the council serves: Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh,...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Great news, the levees are disappearing, Thank you to our Valley City Employees, the team of contractors & FEMA as removal is moving along nicely. Citizens, please be patient as crews will be cleaning & seeding areas where levees were placed. For your safety,...
newsdakota.com
Jacquetta Stricklin
Jacquetta Stricklin, age 95, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, August 24th at SMP Health – St. Raphael in Valley City. A Celebration of Life for Jacquetta will be held in June, 2023. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, an online guestbook is available at www.lerudmathias.com. Jacquetta...
newsdakota.com
Tyler M Domek
Tyler Domek, 29, of Jamestown, ND passed away Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo from liver complications. Tyler was born July 7, 1993, in Jamestown, the son of Timothy F. Domek and Amy L. Flaig. He grew up in Jamestown and moved with his family to Buchanan, ND when he was in the 6th grade. Tyler was a farmhand for Kim Lees while in high school and graduated from Pingree-Buchanan High School in 2012. He worked as a welder for Duratech, Jamestown until 2021, and most recently worked for Hillerud Construction.
newsdakota.com
Carol Ann (Himmerich) Kimble
Carol Ann (Himmerich) Kimble was born December 20, 1943 on a farm near Rogers, ND, to Jacob and Mathilda (Everding) Himmerich. She was the youngest of eight children. Carol graduated from North Central of Barnes High School in 1961. After graduation, she worked in Valley City and Jamestown before moving to California in 1965.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Take 4th at MSUM Maverick Invite
FARIBAULT, Minn. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s golf team improved on their opening round score but were unable to gain any ground on the leaders as they finished fourth at the MSUM Maverick Invite, concluding on Tuesday at the par 72, 5904-yard Faribault Golf Club. After a...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies in Fourth After First Round of MSUM Maverick Invite
FARIBAULT, Minn. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s golf opened their season Monday at the MSUM Maverick Invite, with the first of two rounds at the par 72, 5904-yard Faribault Golf Club. The Jimmies are in fourth place out of six teams with a team score of 62-over...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Tennis Rained Out Friday: Results
Valley City, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)-Minot made a swing through the VC and Fargo on the weekend for three duals. We only were able to get three varsity matches in before the rain on Friday. Results: VC always listed first. No team result as the match was rained out with Minot up...
newsdakota.com
Zalumskis Second Half Goal Leads Jamestown Over Williston
WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After drawing 2-2 against Century and earning a point on Thursday night, the Blue Jays picked up three more points on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Williston. Williston’s Sebastian Morales put the Coyotes on the board in the fourth minute off of an assist...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Open WDA Season with Sweep of Minot
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown volleyball team improved to 8-0 on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena as the Blue Jays took down Minot in straight sets, 25-17, 25-20, and 25-18. Jamestown recorded five aces in the first set as Bernadette Newman, Edie Hegerle, and Makenna Nold all capitalized at the service line. Newman and Haylie Hakanson led the way with four kills apiece in the opening set to put the Blue Jays up 1-0 in the match.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Volleyball Rolls Past Harvey-WC In Season Opener
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls volleyball team defeated Harvey (HWC) in straight sets 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-12) to start the 2022 season. Emma Hone paced the Cardinals with a match high 10 kills and 5 stuff blocks and Kacie Rexin had 17 assists and 6 service aces both match highs as well. Haley Wolsky added 9 kills, 6 kills for Kennedy Wendel, and 5 kills each for Rexin and Madison Johnson.
