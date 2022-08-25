ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

WLOX

Four arrested after reported armed burglary

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people were arrested Tuesday after a reported armed burglary in Harrison County. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon and 18-year-old Ashton Moran were arrested each on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Police Arrest Two Teenagers for Car Burglary

On Friday, August 19th, 2022 the Long Beach Police Department arrested two juveniles (teenagers); from Gulfport and charged both with one count of Burglary of an Automobile. The arrests were the result of a citizen observing suspicious activity in the Pinecrest Subdivision. The witness called and notified the Police Department.
WKRG News 5

Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
WLOX

Three suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects entered guilty pleas in court Monday in connection to a deadly 2018 Super Bowl party shooting. Darrian Cooks, Robert Jackson and Sirmarrion Davis pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
