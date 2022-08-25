Read full article on original website
McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
Here's the list of Louisiana's all-time winningest high school football coaches
Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
Update on evacuation at Donald Gardner Stadium during Friday jamboree
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon provided more details about an incident that led to the evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium .
Cowboy Closet opening this week to provide professional clothes for McNeese students
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s Cowboy Closet will open this week to help students look their best as they head to job interviews, internships or any other event where they need to look professional. It’s designed to ease the financial burden of buying new clothes. Selections...
McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy Block Party concert series will be returning for another football season this year. We spoke with McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyers this morning who told us what to expect. The block parties will take place every Friday night before each home football...
Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new 10-week Pipeline Technician program that prepares students for employment in the pipeline industry kicks off in late September 2022 at SOWELA. We spoke with Executive Director of Workforce Development Dr. David LaFargue this morning who broke down the program. The program begins on...
“Musicmakers-2-U” donates instruments to Calcasieu students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twenty Calcasieu Parish music students will be going to class with cleaned and refurbished instruments this week. Over the weekend, “Musicmakers-2-U” donated instruments to students from eight schools across Calcasieu. The instruments were donated and refurbished before being presented to students that had been nominated by parents and teachers.
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3
(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
The Most Louisiana Portion of the Luke Bryan Cajundome Show [Videos]
Luke Bryan rocked the Cajundome stage last as his "Raised Up Right" tour made a stop in Lafayette. A sold-out crowd was on their feet for much of the four-hour show that featured performances by Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green, and five-time Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan. About halfway through...
Dorm brawls, shanks, crawling in the ceiling: Inside a year of chaos at Bunkie's youth prison
One night in July 2021, around 10 p.m., teens from the Jaguars and Cowboys dormitories rushed into a hallway at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie and began to fight, armed with shanks. Once the dust had settled, staff members noticed something odd: some of the juveniles had fresh...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral for Witty (and Honest) Reply to Person Looking for 'Fall Foliage' in Louisiana
As we look forward to the fall season in Louisiana, one Facebook user is going viral for her brutally honest advice.
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered afternoon storms
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The storms were fewer in coverage today, but some did get come cooling storms earlier this afternoon. With those coming to an end early, the rest of the night looks to remain quiet, but very muggy with lows in the middle 70s overnight. Similar conditions return for Wednesday with and hot and humid start with scattered storms back by the afternoon.
'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table
Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
