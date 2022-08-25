ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

KPLC TV

McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
ELTON, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Jennings, LA
Jennings, LA
Jennings, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy Block Party concert series will be returning for another football season this year. We spoke with McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyers this morning who told us what to expect. The block parties will take place every Friday night before each home football...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new 10-week Pipeline Technician program that prepares students for employment in the pipeline industry kicks off in late September 2022 at SOWELA. We spoke with Executive Director of Workforce Development Dr. David LaFargue this morning who broke down the program. The program begins on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

“Musicmakers-2-U” donates instruments to Calcasieu students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twenty Calcasieu Parish music students will be going to class with cleaned and refurbished instruments this week. Over the weekend, “Musicmakers-2-U” donated instruments to students from eight schools across Calcasieu. The instruments were donated and refurbished before being presented to students that had been nominated by parents and teachers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Body of fourth drowning victim found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with more scattered afternoon storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The storms were fewer in coverage today, but some did get come cooling storms earlier this afternoon. With those coming to an end early, the rest of the night looks to remain quiet, but very muggy with lows in the middle 70s overnight. Similar conditions return for Wednesday with and hot and humid start with scattered storms back by the afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table

Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
CROWLEY, LA

