Auburn, WA

Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
Nampa Police Arrest Washington Man Armed with Hatchet for Aggravated Assault, Felony Eluding Following Pursuit Friday Morning

NAMPA, ID - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the reporting party stated that there was an adult male blocking the reporting party’s vehicle with his vehicle.
Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting

Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
Spree of Ballard bank heists land alleged serial thief with 3 felony charges

King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with three felony counts of robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors allege that Bruce Baker stole thousands of dollars from at least three banks in Ballard. Seattle Police arrested Baker last week. The alleged heists occurred over a several-day span in the...
Renton man killed in single-vehicle crash in Auburn

A Renton man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash that led to a brush fire on State Route 167 in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a brush fire on SR 167 just north of 37th Street Northwest in Auburn around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be a single-vehicle crash.
Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,. Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot. Responding...
