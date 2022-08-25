Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Armed DUI suspect arrested in Tukwila after short pursuit
A man was arrested with a gun after a DUI stop and a short pursuit in Tukwila on Monday night, according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Aug. 28, an officer attempted to stop a car for a DUI investigation in the 13900 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. Rather than...
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
q13fox.com
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Nampa Police Arrest Washington Man Armed with Hatchet for Aggravated Assault, Felony Eluding Following Pursuit Friday Morning
NAMPA, ID - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the reporting party stated that there was an adult male blocking the reporting party’s vehicle with his vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting
Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
MyNorthwest.com
Spree of Ballard bank heists land alleged serial thief with 3 felony charges
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with three felony counts of robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors allege that Bruce Baker stole thousands of dollars from at least three banks in Ballard. Seattle Police arrested Baker last week. The alleged heists occurred over a several-day span in the...
thejoltnews.com
Harassment and threats, served up with a side of racist insults, lands Yelm man in Olympia Jail
A Yelm man was arrested after allegedly harassing and hurling racial slurs at two Intercity Transit (IT) Center staff. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on August 23 after reports of a disorderly subject at the transit center on the 200 block of State Ave NE. The reporting party, an...
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
auburn-reporter.com
Renton man killed in single-vehicle crash in Auburn
A Renton man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash that led to a brush fire on State Route 167 in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a brush fire on SR 167 just north of 37th Street Northwest in Auburn around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 28. Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be a single-vehicle crash.
New video of the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma
According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m. “All I kept hearing is just gunshots, gunshots, gunshots. There was so many it sounded like at least 100, there was...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour Seattle crime spree, including murder, again does not appear in court
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station and for a deadly beating that happened just a few hours later again did not appear in court. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony murder charge earlier in August. Prosecutors...
Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
shorelineareanews.com
Dog stolen in Shoreline has been recovered in Renton and is being returned to owner
Last week a dog was stolen from their owner's vehicle in Shoreline. We have learned that Renton Police located the suspects and Mandu, the vehicle owner's dog, was found safe and sound. We thank our communities for their help in getting the word out. And from the Dogwood Play Park...
Issaquah hang glider killed by cardiac arrest mid flight, witness says
A person hang gliding died on Sunday in Issaquah after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews found him unresponsive 30 feet up in some trees, after experiencing what one witness described as a heart attack. Crews responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road shortly before 6 p.m. to...
Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,. Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot. Responding...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle crash was reported in Auburn early Sunday. The officials stated that a man was killed in a rollover crash at northbound State Route 167 north of 37th Street. According to the Troopers, the 35-year-old driver of the car was traveling at a...
q13fox.com
Troopers: Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in "distress" on the Kitsap Peninsula. Washington State Patrol said 39-year-old Krystle Renae Runninghawk was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers...
Chronicle
Two 17-Year-Olds Arrested Near Pierce County Apartments for Gun Possession, Harassment
After aiming handguns at a young girl, two 17-year-old boys were arrested in Parkland Wednesday afternoon for harassment and carrying the weapons illicitly, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. An emergency call came in just before 1:45 p.m, according to a department blog post. The post summarized the following...
Comments / 0